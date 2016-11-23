According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, northbound Highway 52 is closed at Highway 50 in Hampton. Southbound Highway 52 is closed at 200th Street north of Hampton.

Traffic traveling north on Highway 52 is being diverted east to Goodwin Avenue, north to County Road 46, and west back to Highway 52.

Traffic traveling south is being diverted east on 200th Street, south on Goodwin Avenue to Highway 50, and west back to Highway 52.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's MN511.org website, all lanes of Highway 52 are expected to be blocked until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The second crash has shut down County Road 47 between Goodwin Avenue and Hampton. Traffic is being diverted along Goodwin Avenue and Highway 50.