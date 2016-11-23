Search
    UPDATE: Highway 52 reopened after early morning semi-tanker rollover

    By Kim Ukura Today at 11:08 a.m.
    A semi-tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of ethanol rolled over on Highway 52 just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Highway 52 was closed in both directions for much of the morning. (Minnesota State Patrol photo)1 / 2
    UPDATE 11 a.m.

    Highway 52 has reopened in both directions following an early morning semi-tanker rollover that spilled 8,000 gallons of ethanol on the roadway.

    The rollover occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and was likely weather related, Lt. Kevin Skalsky with the Minnesota State Patrol said.

    The tanker blocked northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 52, detouring traffic around the city of Hampton for much of the morning.

    As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Highway 52 was open in both directions. However, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and a HazMat team remained on the scene to deal with the ethanol spill, Skalsky said. 

    Complicating factors during the morning commute was a second, unrelated crash that shut down County Road 47 between Goodwin Avenue and Hampton. That tanker did not spill any of its cargo, but had to be drained before it could be removed, Skalsky said.

    Across Minnesota, the State Patrol reported 277 crashes — 31 injuries and 2 fatalities — between 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. There were also 358 vehicle spinouts or other off-road incidents.

    Previously

    Two separate crashes involving semi-trucks have shut down Highway 52 west of Farmington in both directions and County Road 47 near Hampton.

    According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, northbound Highway 52 is closed at Highway 50 in Hampton. Southbound Highway 52 is closed at 200th Street north of Hampton.

    Traffic traveling north on Highway 52 is being diverted east to Goodwin Avenue, north to County Road 46, and west back to Highway 52.

    Traffic traveling south is being diverted east on 200th Street, south on Goodwin Avenue to Highway 50, and west back to Highway 52.

    According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's MN511.org website, all lanes of Highway 52 are expected to be blocked until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

    The second crash has shut down County Road 47 between Goodwin Avenue and Hampton. Traffic is being diverted along Goodwin Avenue and Highway 50.

    Kim Ukura

    Kim Ukura began working at the Farmington/Rosemount Independent Town Pages in August of 2016. Previously, she served as the editor of the Morris Sun Tribune for five years. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2008 with degrees in English and journalism. She earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 2010. Prior to returning to Morris to work at the Sun Tribune, she worked in trade publishing. She has been recognized by the Minnesota Newspaper Association for human interest, multimedia, business and public affairs reporting. 

    kukura@rivertowns.net
