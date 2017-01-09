Xcel Energy employees recently packed 125 backpacks with food for children to be distributed to the 14 food pantries and shelters who come to pick up food once per month at the FRC.

In addition, Xcel Energy donated $2,000 to provide the food and backpacks that were packed.

“We are grateful for the support of Xcel Energy and their commitment to children who are hungry in our community,” executive director Ann Searles said. “This will be a great help in the launch of our new backpack program.”

Since opening in February 2008, the FRC has distributed 1,048,217 pounds of food to 14 food pantries and shelters in Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties — the equivalent of 806,078 meals.

If your business would like to sponsor a backpack food packing event, call Michelle Alters, food resource center coordinator, at 715-377-0203, ext. 105, or send an email to michelle@unitedwaystcroix.org.