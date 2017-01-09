The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday morning that Chief Supreme Court Justice Pat Roggensack wants an average 16 percent pay raise for circuit and appellate judges, including the justices at a cost of $6.4 million per year. Schimel tells the Wisconsin State Journal he would not use tax dollars to pay more for prosecutors in local district attorneys' offices, saying he would use settlement money from consumer protection lawsuits.

Gov. Scott Walker's office says it's premature to say if Schimel's request would be put in the budget -- but Schimel says the governor's people are "very interested." State DAs have also asked for raises in the next budget, along with 113 additional prosecutors statewide.

--

Green Bay Republican introduces Blue Lives Matter bill

MADISON — Police officers and other first responders in Wisconsin could get new protections under an expanded hate crime law.

Suburban Green Bay Republican State Rep. David Steffen introduced his Blue Lives Matter legislation Thursday. Steffen proposal declares law enforcement officers a protected class in the state, and makes it even more of a crime to attack an officer.

The bill would elevate specific crimes to hate crimes when officers are targeted or attacked just because they’re wearing a uniform or work in law enforcement. It would increase the maximum penalties on felonies to five additional years in prison and $5,000 in additional fines.

--

State's first snowmobile death of 2017 recorded in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE -- Wisconsin's first reported snowmobile death of 2017 is still being investigated.

Sheriff's deputies in northwest Wisconsin say 42-year-old Todd Kane of Rice Lake drove his machine through the ice Saturday on Stump Lake north of Rice Lake. Barron County deputies say they went to Kane's house after being told about a possible missing person -- and they found out his machine had disappeared.

Rescuers searched near the Stump Lake bridge and found a snowmobile in the water -- and the DNR used an underwater video unit to discover Kane's body. According to the DNR's website, Kane appears to be the third snowmobiler to die in Wisconsin this winter. Two others died in late December in Vilas and Iron counties.

--

Apostle Island ice caves could open this winter

BAYFIELD — It's been two years since people could venture onto Lake Superior to see the majestic ice caves at the edge of the Wisconsin mainland near Bayfield.

Julie Van Stappen of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore says it takes "really cold and calm conditions" to form the ice required for the two mile walkway between Meyers Beach and the sea caves. Van Stappen says the weather has been too warm and windy, and there has not been much ice -- but forecasters still give the ice a chance to form before the current winter ends, and if the sea caves can open, the National Lakeshore will announce it.

In recent years, the best conditions by far were in 2014 — when the caves were open for several weeks, and the National Park Service was unprepared for the thousands of worldwide visitors who learned about the ice caves by the onset of social media for the first time. In 2015, when the caves were open for a few days, shuttle buses were used and admission was charged.

--

Domestic disturbance suspect shot after threatening cops with logging chain

LA CROSSE — A suspect in a domestic disturbance case is recovering from gunshot wounds after he attacked deputies and police officers with a logging chain.

The man's name wasn't released. Authorities say he was swinging the chain, refused to cooperate and wasn't affected by less lethal rounds and stun guns. He smashed out a window of a patrol car and hit a police dog with his weapon before he was shot by La Crosse County deputy Brandon Stoughtenger and La Crosse police officer Ryan Deflorian. The same suspect was also wanted for disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

--

State's newest congressman skeptical about Russia

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin's newest U.S. House member says Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown "time and again that he does not share our long term interests."

But Green Bay Republican Mike Gallagher says he'll give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt in what he calls a "chaotic transition process," and he made the remark last week before a U.S. intelligence report was released that accused Putin of running an "influence campaign" to help the Republican Trump get elected president.

Gallagher, a former Marine, says he has no doubt that Putin is trying to undermine American interests both home and abroad — and he says it's not the first time, noting that people on both sides of the aisle in Congress have been "fooled by Putin." Gallagher tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the Obama White House has "enticed attacks and provocations from our enemies, and Russia's latest foray is just that."

--

Despite bike path cuts, Madison still No. 1 for active lifestyles

WASHINGTON — Despite less state government attention to bicycle paths, Madison is still No. 1 in a new national survey for active lifestyles.

The financial website WalletHub ranked bigger cities according to things like bike path funding, fitness club fees, and percentages of residents who are couch potatoes. WalletHub ranks Madison's activity budget at 23, and state GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos recently mentioned eliminating future bike path funding and other facilities to raise more money for needed highway projects. Wallet Hub says Madison has the nation's fewest swimming pools per resident -- but it has the most park playgrounds and basketball courts. Milwaukee is 38th among the 100 rated cities.

--

Relatives: Mother of 3 caught in crossfire, killed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they're still investigating the shooting death of a 43-year-old woman, and her family says she appeared to be caught in crossfire.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at an intersection on the city's northwest side. Police say two groups were arguing and fighting before they exchanged multiple gunshots -- and the woman was hit and apparently caught in the middle. Her name was not immediately released, but her cousin Sherri Wright tells WITI-TV the victim was a mother of three with a grandchild.

--

Lawmakers take dim view of judges' pay hike request

MADISON — Republican state lawmakers say they probably won't have the money to give Wisconsin judges an average pay hike of 16 percent that they're requesting.

Chief Supreme Court Justice Pat Roggensack has asked Gov. Scott Walker to add $6.4 million per year in the state budget, saying Wisconsin ranks 41st among the 50th states in salaries for circuit trial judges -- and she wants to see the state in the middle of the pack. Assembly Republican Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc calls the raise "a tough row to hoe" considering the state's tight budget -- and he says it's fortunate that Wisconsin has some of the nation's best judges regardless of pay.

Senate Republican Rob Cowles of Green Bay says the raise is probably justified, but coming up with the cash would be difficult. The governor's office says it's too early to tell if a raise would be budgeted for judges who now make $131,000 per year, appeals court judges $139,000, and Supreme Court justices $147,000.

--

Man remains in jail even though shooting charges were dismissed

RACINE — A 20-year-old Racine man isn't getting out of his jail cell, even though charges he had shot three people have been dismissed.

Zerell A. Strong is still charged with contempt of court and witness intimidation in Racine County. A video had surfaced showing Strong wasn't the one who shot three people at the George Bray Neighborhood Center last spring.

Strong has been in the county jail since he was arrested last March. He faces a jury trial for the two remaining charges, which is scheduled for April 4.