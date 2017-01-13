Search
    Gov. Walker declares today 'Green and Gold' Day

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 11:47 a.m.
    The Green Bay Packers, without Jordy Nelson, will line it up this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys with the winner moving on to the NFC Championship game. (Raymond T. Rivard photo)1 / 4
    Aaron Rodgers celebrates with fans after the Wild Card Weekend win over the New York Giants. (Raymond T. Rivard photo)2 / 4
    Clay Matthews will lead the defense into Dallas as the Green Bay Packers play in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs Sunday. (Raymond T. Rivard photo)3 / 4
    Aaron Rodgers lets go with a pass against the New York Giants in the Packers Wildcard Weekend win. (Raymond T. Rivard photo)4 / 4

    Gov. Scott Walker issued a proclamation declaring today, January 13, 2017, as “Green and Gold Day” across Wisconsin in anticipation of the Green Bay Packers playoff game versus the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

    "Travel to any state in this great nation, and chances are you’ll find some Green Bay Packers fans, which is a testament to the fact that they are more than just a football team," Walker said. "Their fandom goes beyond the physical borders of Wisconsin because they inspire camaraderie and loyalty. That is what it means to be 'America’s Team.'

    "I’m declaring today as Green and Gold Day throughout our state, but I encourage all Packers fans – both in Wisconsin and across the country – to demonstrate support for the Packers this weekend by wearing green and gold. And, of course, cheering our team on to victory this Sunday, where it will be decided, once and for all, that the Packers truly are 'America’s Team.' Go Pack Go!"

    The following is Gov. Walker’s “Green and Gold Day” proclamation:

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
