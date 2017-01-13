Gov. Walker declares today 'Green and Gold' Day

"Travel to any state in this great nation, and chances are you’ll find some Green Bay Packers fans, which is a testament to the fact that they are more than just a football team," Walker said. "Their fandom goes beyond the physical borders of Wisconsin because they inspire camaraderie and loyalty. That is what it means to be 'America’s Team.'

"I’m declaring today as Green and Gold Day throughout our state, but I encourage all Packers fans – both in Wisconsin and across the country – to demonstrate support for the Packers this weekend by wearing green and gold. And, of course, cheering our team on to victory this Sunday, where it will be decided, once and for all, that the Packers truly are 'America’s Team.' Go Pack Go!"

The following is Gov. Walker’s “Green and Gold Day” proclamation: