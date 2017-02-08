St. Croix Crossing bridge 'could' be finished by August

The presentation was given by Beth Cunningham, a project manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

“There’s still a tremendous amount of work to be done on the bridge, but things are moving along quite nicely,” Cunningham said.

It is possible that the bridge could open to traffic in August, she said.

“That is a 'could,' not a 'will,'” she said. “It depends on a lot of things.”

She briefed the board on the lift bridge pedestrian and cycling trail, too.

The current Stillwater lift bridge will be rehabilitated and used as part of the trail. Work on it will be done in 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, on the Wisconsin side of the river, the trail is expected to be constructed in 2018.

More information about this county board meeting will be published in the Feb. 16 edition of the New Richmond News.