1-94/Highway 128 public meeting set for Feb. 13

The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Baldwin Ag Center, 1960 8th Ave., Baldwin.

The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the timeline for 2017 construction and traffic impacts throughout the interchange improvement project.

The project consists of reconstruction of Highway 128 near the interchange and will include replacement of the Highway 128 bridge over I-94.

Reconstruction of the I-94 ramp terminal intersections with Highway 128, and the addition of a park and ride facility will also be part of the project. Most work on the project will be constructed under traffic.

I-94 traffic will be detoured via Highway 128 ramps during bridge girder placement and old bridge removal. Detours are expected for a maximum of four nights.

The public is encouraged to attend the informal meeting to review displays, project schedule and meet with department staff. Maps showing the proposed improvements will be on display. WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Diana Maas at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).