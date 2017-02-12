Doughboy Trail extension open house set for Feb. 16

The purpose of the open house is to discuss Hatfield Park, which may be included as part of the 2017 reconstruction of North 4th Street.

In January, the design for the North Fourth Street reconstruction project was approved by the city council. City staff anticipate presenting information to the city council in February regarding project costs and sources of funds, with a goal of bidding out the project to contractors in March. As part of the project, city staff and local engineering company, Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH), have also developed options for a pedestrian and bicycle route from the Doughboy Trail north to Hatfield Park.

The purpose of this open house is to show the proposed route and get feedback from residents and business owners in the neighborhood.

This is an opportunity to ask questions and offer suggestions that may inform the final design. City staff will give a presentation shortly after 5:30 p.m., but staff will be available for individual conversations throughout the evening.

As this is an open house, you are welcome to come and leave at any time during the event.

If unable to attend the open house but want to learn more, call Jeremiah Wendt, director of public works, at 715-246-4268, or email jwendt@newrichmondwi.gov.

Information will also be uploaded when available on the "Street and Utility Projects" tab on the city's website, www.newrichmondwi.gov.