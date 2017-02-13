The highest rates are in the northern Wisconsin counties of Vilas, Iron, and Ashland. The Wisconsin State Journal says the state's perinatal care association has worked on the matter for more than 10 years -- and the cost of treating such babies nationally is $1.5 billion per year, much of it through Medicaid.

--

Education leaders mixed on Walker's lifetime teaching license plan

MADISON — Wisconsin education leaders have mixed feelings about Gov. Scott Walker's budget measure to bring back lifetime state licenses for public school teachers.

State Superintendent Tony Evers says teachers would still need some type of continuing education. The five year license renewals adopted in 1983 required teachers to prove their growth -- and Jon Bales, who heads the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, says he would support lifetime licenses if teachers still have access to continuing education.

The Republican Walker would cut 10 state education jobs that deal with teacher licensing -- and he's also trying to address a teacher shortage by having the UW System work with schools to help teacher aides and others get licensed. Reid Riggle, head of the state Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, says he would welcome such a plan.

--

State's fifth weekend traffic fatality recorded in Madison

MADISON — One person has died after four vehicles collided on a freeway in Madison.

Police say a car was heading east on Highway 30 when it crossed a median and struck an oncoming vehicle -- and two other units got into the crash, which happened about five Sunday evening. The name of the dead motorist was not immediately released, and undisclosed numbers of motorists were taken to Madison hospitals with injuries.

The death was among five in south central Wisconsin traffic crashes during the weekend. That includes three teens killed in a two car crash in Green County on Friday -- Greg Noble, Joseph Wyss, and Anya Teasdale, all of Monroe -- and an unidentified female passenger from Chicago died in a crash in Janesville late Saturday night on Interstate 39/90.

--

Report: Most of Wisconsin again outpaces neighbors in farmland values

CHICAGO — For the third year in a row, farmland values in Wisconsin had the largest increase among five Midwest states while the region as a whole saw its values go down.

That's according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, which said the values of "good" farmland jumped 3 percent in 2016 in the southeast two-thirds of the Badger State, which is part of the Chicago Fed's territory. Indiana had the only other increase among the five states at 2 percent, and the Chicago Fed's total district had an overall decline of 1 percent in its farmland values for 2016 -- the third year in a row with such a decrease. The numbers are based on surveys of almost 200 agricultural lenders in the Seventh Federal Reserve District -- and Michigan had the largest drop for last year at 8 percent, with Iowa and Illinois each falling 2 percent.

--

GOP bill would end work permit mandates for 16-, 17-year-olds

MADISON — A state Assembly Republican wants to eliminate a requirement that 16-and-17-year-olds obtain state work permits before they can take jobs.

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton, near Beloit, says her bill would make it easier for kids who don't live with parents to gain meaningful employment -- thus making it less likely they'll be targeted for sex trafficking and other abusive crimes. Current state law requires minors to get signed letters from parents, guardians, and employers before they can get work permits. Wisconsin is among 15 states that require the permits for those younger than 18.

--

Wisconsin's Al Jarreau dies

LOS ANGELES — Ripon College and Milwaukee's music community are mourning the death of seven time Grammy winner Al Jarreau.

The 76-year-old Milwaukee native died Sunday in Los Angeles, where he was being treated for exhaustion and announced last Thursday he would cancel his tour schedule for the rest of the year. Jarreau had a 50 year music career and was the only singer to win Grammy Awards in the rhythm and blues, pop, and jazz categories.

Jarreau once said his love for singing really took hold when he attended Milwaukee Lincoln High School -- and he studied psychology and played basketball at Ripon College, graduating in 1962. Jarreau was given the Wisconsin Foundation for School Music's lifetime achievement award last fall -- and his family says any donations in his honor should be made to the school music foundation.

--

Boy, 14, suspected of murder

WEST ALLIS — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for a shooting incident that killed one teenager and wounded another in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis.

Police say it happened Sunday morning at a home where a 19-year-old man was killed, and a 17-year-old boy was wounded and hospitalized. The victims' names were not immediately released.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested at his home about four hours after the shootings, and police say they're not looking for any other suspects. WITI-TV says a standoff took place before the boy surrendered by coming out of the house with his hands in the air.

--

Third teen dies from injuries sustained in crash near Monroe

TOWN OF CLARNO — Accident investigators say speed was a factor in the Friday car accident that has killed three students at Monroe High School.

Sixteen-year-old driver Gage Noble was dead at the scene of the wreck in the town of Clarno. Sixteen-year-old Anya Teasdale and 15-year-old Joseph Wyss died later at a hospital.

The car carrying the young people ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle, leaving 35-year-old driver Jennifer Hopkins with serious injuries. The school canceled all weekend activities and offered grief counselors to those who needed it Saturday.

--

Lawmaker: Walker owes apology to single parents

MADISON — A Democratic state representative who was a single parent says Gov. Scott Walker owes an apology to all single and unmarried parents in Wisconsin.

Walker said in his state budget address on Wednesday that people who wait until they're 21 to get married and have kids are more likely to be successful. State Rep. Amanda Stuck said Friday those comments reminded her of what it felt like to be a single parent at 19. She says the world treated her like a failure but she worked hard and finished school.

Stuck calls Walker's comments "close-minded." Walker in his speech was referencing research on the "Success Sequence." He says people should go to school, get a job, get married and then have kids.

--

Wisconsin bankruptcy filings reach lowest level in 9 years

MILWAUKEE — Data from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court show fewer than 17,000 petitions were filed in Wisconsin last year.

That figure is down almost 9 percent from 2015 and represents the fewest filings since 2007. Experts say the trend appears to match a reduction in mortgage foreclosures in the state. Bankruptcy filings peaked at almost 30,000 in 2010 and having been going down ever since. Bankruptcies are off by 6 percent nationwide.

--

State budget has settlement funds for new Milwaukee buses

MILWAUKEE — A settlement with Volkswagen will give Milwaukee County $26 million in grants and loans to buy dozens of new buses for the county's transit system.

Gov. Scott Walker's proposed state budget includes the funding, which comes as the result of settlements from Volkswagen's reported rigging of emission tests. Spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says Milwaukee County will get $6.5 million in a grant, plus $19.5 million in a no interest loan. She says the funds will help the county replace buses without having to provide a match of local tax dollars, thus saving millions in debt payments. In a separate settlement, the state Justice Department is getting $11 million from the Volkswagen settlement.