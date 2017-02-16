Fast food magnate Andrew Puzder withdrew from his bid Wednesday, after Senate Republicans said they did not have the votes to confirm him amid reports that he opposed raising the minimum wage and his firm did not fully investigate sexual harassment allegations. Walker's office said Trump has not made an offer to the Republican governor, and repeated that he has no interest in joining the Cabinet.

Walker himself wrote the following tweet — "The future is too bright in (Wisconsin) for me to do anything other than being governor." Three hours after that tweet, the state Democratic Party issued a statement that working families should "fear what may lie ahead," based on Walker's record.

--

State school candidate claims opponent offered him job for dropping out

MILWAUKEE — State school superintendent challenger John Humphries says fellow challenger Lowell Holtz wanted Humphries to drop out of next week's primary.

And if Holtz was to defeat incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers in April, Holtz would offer Humphries a $150,000 per year job with new powers to take control of the Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, and Racine school districts — including the authority to change school board members who are elected by local voters.

Both Humphries and Holtz appeared on WISN Radio in Milwaukee Wednesday, and Humphries said Holtz also offered to drop out for a similar promise. Humphries' campaign later released a document after meeting with Holtz on the proposal. Holtz released a different document claiming that if either candidate could defeat Evers, the other would join that person's administration — and Humphries said he rejected any such deal.

--

State treasurer: Get rid of my office

MADISON — State Treasurer Matt Adamczyk has again told lawmakers to eliminate his office.

A state Assembly panel held a public hearing Wednesday on a proposed constitutional amendment that would need a second approval by both houses this session, and then by the voters in a statewide referendum. Former Senate Republican Alan Lasee tried for years to get rid of both the treasurer's and secretary of state's offices — but instead of going that route, lawmakers transferred virtually all major duties of both to other agencies, leaving Adamczyk and Secretary of State Doug La Follette with little to do.

Adamczyk's only major duty the past couple years has been to serve on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands — and he told lawmakers Wednesday that his job is a "waste of taxpayer money." La Follette, the only remaining Democrat among the state's five constitutional officers, is still fighting to keep his job.

--

Flu season seem worse than last year? It is.

It's been a more severe flu season in Wisconsin this winter than one year ago.

The state Health Services agency says 837 people have been hospitalized with flu related conditions from Sept. 1 through Feb. 4. That's much greater than the 163 hospitalizations reported at this time in 2016.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the state's highest levels for the flu have gone roughly along a line from Platteville and Madison to the Fox Valley, Green Bay, and Door County. Also, the CDC says Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Iowa have had moderate levels of the flu, while Minnesota, Indiana, and Missouri have had high levels.

--

Boy, 14, charged as adult in West Allis killings

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy is charged as an adult in the killings of two teens in West Allis last weekend.

Spencer Lewis of West Allis made his first appearance in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Wednesday on two counts of reckless homicide and one charge of forcible armed robbery. Prosecutors say Lewis and a 13-year-old friend spent one week plotting a robbery attempt in which Lewis sought money, video games, and marijuana — and they were going to pull it off last Saturday night until they got spooked by squad cars on patrol.

Officials say the two returned Sunday morning, when Lewis allegedly shot 19-year-old Croshian Edwards and his 17-year-old brother Tarjan to death. A judge granted a defense lawyer's request to give Lewis a mental exam to make sure Lewis is competent to help with his defense — and further court proceedings are delayed while the 13-year-old's case is being referred to Children's Court.

--

Speaker: Lack of GOP support for gas tax hike no surprise

MADISON — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he's not surprised that his fellow Republicans hesitate to support any increase in the state's gas tax right now.

At a news conference Tuesday to promote rural growth, eight Assembly Republicans were asked to raise their hands if they would support a higher gas tax for new and improved roads in their areas -- and none did. Vos tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that nobody has come up with a specific plan to pay for a $300 million increase in highway revenues that he's seeking for the next two years. Rice Lake Assembly Republican Romaine Quinn says his caucus supports the $300 million funding commitment, but they have not decided how to achieve it. Quinn would not say how he would do it.

--

Walker: No state action needed on refugee's lawsuit

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker says state attorneys shouldn't intervene in a Syrian refugee's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The refugee now resides in Wisconsin. He filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging Trump's ban. The man contends his wife and young daughter are still in danger in Syria and Trump's order halted his efforts to bring them here. Walker told reporters Wednesday that he didn't see a connection between the lawsuit and protecting Wisconsin residents and the state should stay out of the matter. He added that terrorism in Europe has led him to believe that the United States should focus on thoroughly vetting immigrants.

--

New estimate of Milwaukee homes with lead pipes much higher

MILWAUKEE — It's now estimated that as many as 85,000 homes in Milwaukee have lead water pipes, and a group is calling for the city to help people identify the pipes.

At a press conference Tuesday, the advocacy group "Freshwater for Life Action Coalition" said homes built in 1962 or earlier may have lead laterals. Lead laterals can result in lead leaching into water, and is especially dangerous for children and those who are pregnant.

City leaders initially said homes built after 1951 should be safe. However, during a monthly meeting of the City of Milwaukee's Water Quality Task Force on Friday, Feb. 10, it was revealed thousands more homes may have lead pipes than first thought. The Freshwater for Life Action Coalition is calling on Mayor Tom Barrett to inform residents they may be at risk and show them how to check their pipes.

--

Immigration sweep nets 11 Wisconsin arrests

Eleven people in Wisconsin are among 680 arrested in a recent sweep of illegal immigrants reportedly involved in criminal activity throughout the United States.

Gail Montenegro of the Immigration Customs and Enforcement agency says the Wisconsin arrests were all men from Mexico with convictions for battery, child neglect, domestic abuse, cocaine dealing, and other offenses. All the arrests were made in the eastern one third of the Badger State, as far north as Appleton. The sweep took place in eleven states. President Donald Trump tweeted that it's part of his campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigrant criminals.

--

Juneau County traffic death victim ID'd

NEW LISBON — A central Wisconsin man killed in a traffic crash in Juneau County has been identified as 19-year-old Michael Van Stockhausen of Camp Douglas.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says his pickup truck veered off Highway 80 near New Lisbon and hit several trees Tuesday evening.

--

Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame to induct 3 new members

STEVENS POINT — Three new members will be inducted this spring into the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame.

Christine Thomas, dean of the UW-Stevens Point college of natural resources, will be honored along with the late Hugh Iltis and Milly Zantow. A ceremony is planned for Earth Day, April 22, in Stevens Point — and they'll join 88 other inductees in the 31-year-old Hall of Fame that includes world renown conservationist Aldo Leopold. Thomas has served on both state and national panels including the chair of the state Natural Resources Board.

Iltis was a former UW-Madison botanist known for discovering rare plant species — and Zantow was an activist from North Freedom who helped encourage communities and plastics makers to recycle waste products and find markets for them.

--

Appeals court upholds Kenosha cemetery murder

WAUKESHA — A state appeals court has upheld the conviction of a man accused of choking a woman to death, and leaving her body in a cemetery near Kenosha.

Fifty-six-year-old Javier Garcia is serving a life prison term for the beating, sexual assault, and strangling of 26-year-old Lisa Mezera in 2012. A jury convicted Garcia of homicide, false imprisonment, sex assault, aggravated battery, and theft.

Prosecutors said Mezera's body was left abandoned at the Somers cemetery, and Garcia was the last to see her alive. He later argued that there was no male DNA on the victim, and no proof of how she lost clothing. The appeals court said a jury could have reasonably found Garcia guilty because he wanted a relationship with Mezera which she rejected. Also DNA evidence was found in Garcia's vehicle and below the woman's fingernails that appeared to link Garcia to the slaying.