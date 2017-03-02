Menasha police were called Wednesday afternoon to the Redliner Bar, where officials say the 53-year-old Chilton man was so drunk, tavern employees would not serve him any more or let him drive off. The man reportedly would not cooperate when personnel tried finding a safe ride home for him — and when he said he had to check on his daughter, employees found the 2-month-old baby in the suspect's auto.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she got to see her mother, who was working during the reported incident. County human services officials are now involved, and the man was booked into jail for possible charges of child neglect, resisting police, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.

--

Walker wants more lottery ads to boost property tax relief

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker's promise to cut more property taxes hinges in part on getting more people to play the lottery.

That's because the Wisconsin Lottery's net profits go to property tax relief -- and the Republican Walker's state budget package calls for a 40 percent jump in annual advertising to $10.5 millon, as players pay for the extra ads with the tickets they buy. The lottery has had record ticket sales in each of the last five years -- but the tax relief given to Wisconsin homeowners only netted 9 percent more since 2007.

A similar ad push one decade ago caused lower ticket sales as the Great Recession hit, and lawmakers of both parties have expressed doubts that the new plan would work. Assembly Republican Rob Hutton of Brookfield says the highest lottery action comes from places with high poverty rates, and in Hutton's words -- "One could argue the lottery may be causing additional harm to our vulnerable communities."

--

Assembly vote set for cannabidiol bill

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to take final legislative action next Tuesday on a Senate bill to will make it easier to obtain a marijuana derivative to treat childhood seizures.

The Senate voted 31-1 last month to prevent public agencies from not allowing those who need cannabidiol to get their hands on it. Lawmakers first approved the measure three years ago, but the Senate adopted restrictions at the last minute which has made it almost impossible to get the drug from doctors.

--

DOT looks at scaling back future road projects

MADISON — State transportation officials are looking at future cutbacks in road construction, amid budget pressures and declining gas tax revenues.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker confirmed the DOT's review Wednesday, the same day the agency said it was scrapping the idea of adding more freeway lanes between Madison and Wisconsin Dells. The DOT says it's no longer studying the possibility of either adding to the three lanes in each direction on Interstate 90-94, or building a freeway close to the existing interstate.

Walker did say the state would continue adding one lane in each direction on I-39-90-94 south of Madison to the Illinois line — something the governor calls "incredibly important." Otherwise, Walker says the state needs to economize in accordance with changing trends, in which fewer young people are buying cars and using services like Uber instead.

--

DNR plans to present final CWD plan in December

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources plans to present final revisions to the state's long-term chronic wasting disease plan to its board in December.

A stakeholder committee has developed more than 60 adjustments to the existing 15-year plan. Their seven top priorities include informing the public on deer carcass transportation restrictions, improving public understanding of the disease and collaborating with outside researchers.

Lower-priority recommendations include double-fending for infected deer farms, local herd reduction efforts and maintaining the state's current hunting seasons. State DNR Big Game Section Chief Bob Nack told the board Wednesday that his staff will spend the rest of the year deciding which recommendations should go into the new plan and present them to the board after deer hunting ends in December.

--

New snow could create a lot of water this weekend

The new snow that's on the ground in Wisconsin may hang around for a couple days.

But when it starts to melt, you could see a lot of water and slush during the weekend — especially on Sunday and Monday when highs could get close to 60 in some areas. That also could generate new flooding.

Only two rivers in the state have flood warnings — the Mississippi River, which is close to its flood stage near Prairie du Chien, and the Wolf River at Shiocton, which is expected to fall back below its banks Thursday morning. The southeast quarter of Wisconsin got the most snow by far Wednesday, with up to 7 inches at Sheboygan — and as for Thursday, expect highs to be just below the freezing mark in most places, with one cold night predicted and lows down to one below zero in the far north.

--

Woman dies in crash during heavy snowstorm

SHEYBOYGAN FALLS — A Wednesday snowstorm may have been to blame for the death of an 85-year-old Cedar Grove woman in a head on car crash in Sheboygan County.

Deputies say it was snowing heavily when the woman's car crossed a centerline and hit an oncoming auto Wednesday on Highway 32 near Sheboygan Falls in the town of Lima. Both drivers were taken to a hospital, where the Cedar Grove woman died and a 70-year-old Hingham woman was being treated for undisclosed injuries.

No names were immediately released. Seven inches of snow fell in Sheboygan Wednesday, more than what was forecast — and Hartford and Fond du Lac each had 6 inches while the Madison area had around 5 inches, and most other parts of the state had smaller amounts.

--

Police: Madison shooting victim targeted

MADISON — Madison Police say a 31-year-old man killed at a gas station was apparently targeted by the killer, and they're still trying to find out why.

Police were still trying to identify a suspect at last word, as an autopsy was being conducted on the unidentified victim. The shooting happened at a Mobil gas station on Madison's east side early Wednesday. Police say the victim sped away but crashed his auto about three miles away where it slammed into a Comfort Suites Hotel — and a passenger had minor injuries from the crash.

The Wisconsin State Journal says a police captain told neighbors last fall that the station was driving drug activity — but an attorney for the business says police have no specific evidence of that, and the station itself had nothing to do with Wednesday's homicide.

--

Court: Police can take blood from unconscious drivers

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says that law enforcement officers can take blood samples from unconscious drivers without a warrant under certain circumstances.

The court ruled Wednesday that an officer can be justified in taking a blood sample without a warrant when delaying would lead to the destruction of evidence, namely falling levels of alcohol in the drunken driver's bloodstream. The ruling concerned the case of David Howes, who in 2013 crashed his motorcycle into a deer.

Howes had previous drunken driving convictions and smelled of alcohol, was unconscious and unable to give consent when a Dane County sheriff's deputy ordered hospital staff to take a blood sample from Howes two hours after the crash. Howes had argued the deputy violated his rights.