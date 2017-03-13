--

Walker has still not created jobs promised in first term

MADISON -- As the Great Recession was ending in 2010, Gov. Scott Walker was elected largely by promising 250,000 more private jobs in Wisconsin in four years.

It's been more than six years since the Republican Walker has taken office -- and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says he's still 65,000 jobs short of his original promise, as federal figures show the addition of 185,000 private sector jobs in the state from 2011 through 2016. Walker's office says the state's business climate is now one of the nation's best with more people making rising wages.

But Wells Fargo economist Brian Jacobsen tells the Journal Sentinel that American manufacturing had big slowdowns the past two years -- and Milwaukee "sticks out like a sore thumb" as its total employment only grew by 0.3 percent since the end of 2014.

--

Survey: Wisconsin has nation's 12th-best credit card conditions

Wisconsin has the nation's 12th best behaviors for credit card usage.

That's according to a new survey from CreditRatings Dot.com. The survey examined several factors including average credit ratings, card delinquency rates, unemployment, and more. Neighboring Minnesota has the country's best credit rating average at 722.3, and it's the fifth best in the overall survey. North Dakota topped the list, and Alabama and Georgia were last.

--

Governor's conference on tourism continues

MILWAUKEE -- Almost 1,000 members of Wisconsin's tourist industry are meeting in Milwaukee.

The 30th annual Governor's Conference on Tourism began Sunday -- and lasted into Monday morning, Gov. Scott Walker and state Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett will unveil Wisconsin's new tourism ad campaign for the coming year. The state highlighted its supper clubs in its ads during the past year.

During the past five years, Wisconsin tourist revenues have jumped by $4.5 billion -- and the industry has created 18,000 new jobs in the years after the Great Recession ended in earnest. The tourism conference ends Tuesday.

--

Two Blair/Preston firefighters to be honored

BLAIR -- Two small town firefighters will be honored twice this week for saving four children from a burning house about this time last year in western Wisconsin.

Blair/Preston firefighters Steve Osborn and Justin Huseboe will be recognized at a Red Cross breakfast Wednesday, the first anniversary of the fire -- and again on Saturday, when the state Firefighters Association will name them as the state's "Firefighters of the Year." Osborn and Huseboe were among the first to respond to a house fire in Blair last March 15 -- and once they learned there were children inside, they said their instincts took control as they entered a house full of smoke and flames to find and save the youngsters. WQOW-TV says both Osborn and Huseboe downplay their own accomplishments, saying the entire Blair/Preston department should be praised.

--

Ryan: Health premiums to eventually drop with GOP plan

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville says health insurance costs will eventually drop if Congress passes the GOP alternative to Obamacare.

On CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday, Ryan said that if Congress does nothing, premiums would go "far, far, far” higher than they would otherwise. And the Wisconsin Republican says health costs will go down once a two year transition period is completed.

Ryan said it would take time for states to start regulating health insurance again, and to set up "risk pools" to cover those with preexisting conditions. He also says it will take a while to set proper credits so in Ryan's words, "the guy waiting tables getting $12 an hour can get health insurance." In the meantime, Ryan says there needs to be a "stable transition" from Obamacare so "people don't have the rug pulled out."

--

Milwaukee-area Jewish center gets fourth threat

WHITEFISH BAY -- The Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay has received its fourth threat since late January.

The center was closed for about two hours late Sunday morning after getting an email threat, and it reopened about noon after nothing dangerous was found. More than 100 threats have been made to Jewish facilities throughout the United States since 2017 began. On the statewide TV show "Up Front with Mike Gousha Sunday, CEO Mark Shapiro said his center was as safe as before the bomb threats started -- and while some members have not visited as often, others are showing up more often to show their support.

--

Governor wants Milwaukee sheriff, city police on same page

OAKFIELD -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the city's police department on the same page regarding federal immigration laws.

Walker said Thursday in Oakfield that problems could pop up if Sheriff David Clarke moves forward with having his deputies act as federal immigration agents and the city of Milwaukee Police Department taking a different approach. Milwaukee Police officials say they will work with federal officials if they have a suspect accused of violent crime.

--

New law would make defrauding WEDC a felony

MADISON -- Defrauding the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation could earn a person a 10-year prison sentence and a fine under a bill introduced Friday at the Capitol.

A similar piece of legislation passed the Assembly last year, but was never granted a hearing in the Senate. The bipartisan measure is co-sponsored by Republican Rep. Samantha Kerkman and Democratic Sen. Dave Hansen. It comes in response to cases where the state lost millions of dollars on WEDC loans businesses lied on their applications. Supporters say taxpayer dollars should be protected.

--

Federal judge blocks president's travel ban

MADISON -- A federal judge has temporarily banned President Donald Trump's travel ban, which is preventing a Syrian man's family from joining him in Wisconsin.

The order was handed down Friday in Madison. U.S. District Judge William Conley issued the temporary restraining order. The ban won't officially go into effect until next Thursday, but the family is getting ready to travel to Jordan where members will be interviewed for visas at the United States embassy. A hearing is scheduled for March 21. The man was not identified out of fear for his family's safety.

--

Former CEO gets 10 years for nationwide coupon fraud

MILWAUKEE -- The former CEO of the nation's largest coupon clearinghouse was sentenced to 10 years in prison and will have to pay more than$65 million in restitution on wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Sixty-three-year-old Thomas Balsiger of El Paso, Texas, was CEO of International Outsourcing Services. He was convicted in December following a month-long trial and was sentenced earlier this week in Milwaukee. Balsiger was among nearly a dozen people who were indicted. Federal prosecutors say International Outsourcing executives systematically defrauded stores and manufacturers across the country by cashing millions of coupons that weren't used. Most defendants reached plea agreements. Balsiger argued investigators didn't understand the coupon business and alleged prosecutor misconduct.