That's according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, which dug out the numbers at the request of Democrats who oppose vouchers. Senate Democrat Janet Bewley of Ashland County says the state would give more aid per pupils at what she called "unaccountable private school" than to a public school youngster.

But school choice groups say Democrats are not telling the whole story. They say public schools still have higher state revenue limits than voucher schools.

--

State justices refuse to reveal votes in tied case

MADISON — For the first time in 38 years, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices refuse to say who voted in a case that reached a 3-3 tie.

In a two sentence ruling Tuesday, the justices failed to overturn a state appeals court ruling that awarded almost $500,000 in compensatory damages in a dispute about assets between two owners an LLC cargo security firm. The state Supreme Court said its newest justice, Daniel Kelly, did not vote.

It was noted that the U.S. Supreme Court does not reveal justices' votes in tie cases, but Justice Shirley Abrahamson says it's normally been the Wisconsin court's custom to do so. Justices' names were revealed in 118 tie cases from 1885 through 1979. They were withheld in 26 deadlocks in a 130-year period ending in '79.

--

Wisconsin egg production drops

MADISON — Wisconsin's egg production went down in February.

The USDA says 125 million eggs were produced in the Badger State last month — 11 percent fewer than in January, and 7 percent less than the same month one year ago. Until recently, Wisconsin's egg production had dramatic increases as the industry recovered from the avian flu outbreak of two years ago.

Now, the disease is making a small comeback in the southern United States, where three cases have been reported in Tennesse during the past few weeks. There have been no signs of a new avian flu outbreak in Wisconsin or the Upper Midwest.

--

Former Minn. lawmaker joins Duluth-Superior community foundation

DULUTH — A former state lawmaker in Minnesota will join a community foundation that serves ten counties in northwest Wisconsin and northeast Minnesota.

Roger Reinert is taking a newly created post as vice president of the Duluth/Superior Area Community Foundation. It accepts private donations and bequests for a host of community service programs. Foundation president Holly Sampson says her organization has become a lot busier — and she can no longer do everything the foundation wants to get done.

Reinert spent eight years as a Democrat in the Minnesota House and Senate — and Sampson says he brings management and public relations skills, plus strong financial knowledge.

--

Insurers: Expect less coverage with GOP plan's lower premiums

MILWAUKEE — Some Wisconsin health insurers say higher deductibles and less coverage will result from the lower premiums touted by Republicans in their Obamacare replacement bill.

Cathy Mahaffey, CEO of the Common Ground Cooperative in Brookfield, says that if people are serious about cutting insurance costs, "We've got to start talking about the cost of medical care." House leaders expect the Senate to give higher tax credits to older people to cover expected price increases for them. Still, Marty Anderson of Marshfield's Security Health Plan says the age makeup for its plans will change "dramatically" as fewer people above 50 would pay for coverage.

The House is scheduled to start debating the G-O-P's health bill Thursday — but Wisconsin Senate Republican Ron Johnson says he has "lots of problems" with the current package, and he's not confident that a bill could pass this year.

--

Store employee stops $9,000 scam

FOX CROSSING — A fast thinking store employee stopped a Fox Valley man from having $9,000 stolen by a scammer.

WBAY-TV says the man got a call Tuesday from a fake IRS agent who said he'd be arrested if he didn't use a prepaid debit card to pay back taxes. Fox Crossing Police say the man believed the caller at first — but when he went to a Grand Chute Target store to get the debit card, the employee suspected a scam and would not allow the purchase.

The purported IRS agent then told the victim to get the card elsewhere, but the man got suspicious and went to the Fox Crossing police station with the scammer on his phone — and the apparent thief hung up and called back, claiming to be a Neenah police officer who would arrest the man if he didn't pay up. Officials remind people that the IRS will only notify you by mail if you owe back taxes.

--

Two alleged animal abusers face new bail jumping charges

LA CROSSE — Two La Crosse area women face new charges for allegedly violating terms of their signature bonds in an animal abuse case.

Seventy-four-year-old Linda West of Onalaska and her 37-year-old daughter Carol Jean West were arrested this week for felony bail jumping — and they remain free on signature bonds until their next court hearing Thursday. Court officials say the two violated a judge's order not to buy or keep domestic animals at their home.

That's after sheriff's deputies say they found 60 animals living in squalid conditions last fall with little food or water. Both women are scheduled to go on trial Sept. 25 on 29 charges each that include death by animal mistreatment, animal abuse, and misdemeanor child neglect by allowing Carol's 8- and 11-year-old kids to live in an unsanitary home.

--

Shipping season begins at Duluth-Superior

DULUTH, Minn. — The commercial shipping season begins Wednesday at the Twin Ports of Duluth and Superior.

The Port Authority says the Roger Blough was scheduled to make an early morning trip to Two Harbors where iron ore pellets would be loaded. Four other Great Lakes freighters are expected to leave Superior or Duluth Wednesday or early Thursday morning at the latest. The first foreign ships are expected on Sunday at the Twin Ports, after the Soo Locks open for the season early Saturday morning at Sault Sainte Marie.

--

Numbers of Wisconsinites to lose health coverage is uncertain

MADISON — State Health Services Secretary Linda Seemeyer says she has no idea how many Wisconsinites would lose coverage in the Obamacare replacement bill now in Congress.

At a Wisconsin Health News forum Tuesday, Seemeyer says her agency does not have an estimate. She says the number of residents gaining or losing health insurance would hinge on what happens in the marketplace. The Congressional Budget Office says about 24 million Americans would lose insurance during the next decade.

According to liberal-based groups, almost 130,000 state residents would be left uninsured next year, and 900,000 could lose coverage in the next decade. Seemeyer says no one can tell for sure.

--

Convicted con man arrested in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A man wanted in Pennsylvania and Virginia is in police custody in Menomonee Falls.

Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Blankenship is a Colorado man accused of claiming to be a U.S. Marine Master Sergeant reserving 20 units at a new apartment complex for what he called Marine housing. Blankenship lived in one of the units for nearly a month, telling management they'd be paid by the Department of Defense, while scheming to obtain security deposits from potential renters he was soliciting online. Police say he used a fake military ID and documentation to rent five apartments worth of furniture from a company in Brookfield. According to police, Blankenship has never served in the military.