NP Design & Photography owner Nate Peterson and co-owner wife Teresa attended the Professional Photographers of America annual event Imaging USA at the beginning of January in San Antonio, Texas. At the end of January, the two traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, for the Professional Photographers of Iowa event for another round of education. In February, Nate, Teresa and Allie Wrich, graphic designer at NP Design & Photography in New Richmond flew to Las Vegas, Nev., for a week to attend the Wedding and Portrait Photography International convention. This event hosts some of the best photographers from across the globe. And at the end of February, Nate and Teresa went to Sandestin, Fla., for the Seniors and Youth National Convention. Nate also attended the Wisconsin Professional Photographers Association recently held in Madison. The studio strives to stay on top of all the newest trends and techniques in the photography industry to offer the best possible experience to its clients. The Petersons and staff made sure to take the New Richmond News with them to each of these conventions.