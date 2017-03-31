Buses in St. Croix County? Panel eyes possibility

Hudson resident Dick Pearson urged members of the St. Croix County Transit Subcommittee not to divert tax dollars toward a bus line within the county — one of several options generated in a draft plan that maps out transit possibilities.

"Do not get involved," he said, warning the subcommittee how transit costs have led to budget deficits in Minnesota. "I don't want that to happen here."

But he and others who spoke at the meeting didn't oppose private investment in transit options.

Hudson resident Ramsey Lee, one of several attendees speaking in support of the local disabled community, said private-sector options like Uber or Lyft — not currently available in St. Croix County — could make a difference.

Both companies show their services aren't offered in St. Croix County.

"Uber," Lee told panel members, "would be awesome."

The comments came Friday, March 24, where the subcommittee decided to present the plan to the St. Croix County Board Committee of the Whole. The plan, which explores that possibility of bus lines linking Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond, among other things, won't be submitted for approval — only as a status update, panel members agreed.

But members of the subcommittee indicated that they're eager to get the process moving.

Subcommittee Chairman and County Board Supervisor Dave Ostness said transportation needs are a constant topic at the county level.

"It's just time we take a look at it, and that's what we're doing," he said.

Ostness and others pored over a draft plan compiled by the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, which, after months of analysis, presented various transit options for St. Croix County. The study's $35,000 cost was funded primarily through a federal grant, with local funds covering $7,000.

The draft plan calls for three bus lines: one from Hudson to River Falls; one from New Richmond to Hudson; and connecting River Falls and New Richmond.

According to the draft plan, the estimated annual cost for the three lines is $540,800 — about $219,000 of which would come from county coffers. The remaining costs would be shouldered by state and federal funds. Ten percent of the cost would come from fares, according to the study.

The plan also describes a fourth line, primarily for commuters, that would travel along Interstate 94 into Minnesota. An alternative to that route, described in the draft plan, would be a commuter rail line running between Eau Claire and the Twin Cities that's under consideration. Eau Claire City Council considered approval of plans for that line Tuesday, March 28.

Other transit options in the draft plan include ride-booking taxi service, volunteer driver programs, rideshares and vanpool offerings. While some of those options exist within some St. Croix County communities, the plan describes how they could be expanded or integrated into a bus line-anchored system.

Ostness said public-private partnerships should be explored as the plan moves forward, but that demand for more transportation options isn't slowing down for senior citizens and disabled residents.

"We can't turn our backs on those folks," he said.

St Croix County Aging and Disability Resource Center community services coordinator Tracy Davis agreed. She said such a plan could bridge existing ride-booking programs in New Richmond and River Falls with other communities in the county.

BRIDGE For Community Life Executive Director Peg Gagnon also stressed the need for more transportation options, but said the key will be finding a path to financial sustainability.

"This plan won't be built overnight," she said.

Gagnon admitted that it might take more than 10 years for such plan to come to fruition. She suggested a phased plan moving ahead in small, but significant, steps.

Still, she called for the momentum to continue.

"The time has come to provide this great service for anyone who wants it," Gagnon said.