Ozaukee County remains Wisconsin's healthiest, while Menominee County is the least healthy, according to the annual County Health Rankings released Wednesday by the UW-Madison Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. St. Croix County was ranked third in the state; Pierce County came in sixth.

Ozaukee, just north of Milwaukee, is again No. 1 in health outcomes, as well as determining factors that include people's behavior, access to clinical care, social and economic factors, and the environment.

Menominee County, home of the Menominee Indian Reservation, is 72nd and last in both categories. Kewaunee County was the second best for health outcomes followed by Saint Croix, Taylor, and Washington. Pierce, Dane, Pepin, Jefferson, and Waukesha rounded out the Top 10 while Milwaukee County was the second-least healthiest county in 71st place.

--

Slain police detective honored at service

WESTON — Law enforcement from throughout Wisconsin and the nation honored Jason Weiland, the Wausau area police officer killed in a shooting rampage where three others also died.

A service was held at DC Everest High School, where hundreds of people attended visitations Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. After the service, a large procession traveled from the school to the Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau.

The Wisconsin Honor Guard Association expected as many as 3,000 officers and others to pay their respects to the 40-year-old Weiland, the Everest Metro officer who responded to a complaint last Wednesday about a shooter in Weston. Sara Quirt Sann, Karen Barclay, and Dianne Look also died in the incident.

--

Cullen out as gubernatorial candidate

MADISON — Another big-name Democrat decides not to make a possible run against Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.

Former Senate Majority Leader and state health secretary Tim Cullen of Janesville says there's no way he can raise enough money to challenge the Republican Walker — and Cullen joins La Crosse House Democrat Ron Kind in taking a pass on next year's race, while a few other Democrats remain interested. Cullen says he expects Walker to raise $40 million to try and win his third term, while Cullen said he'd likely be outspent 3-to-1.

He said he'd have to spend four hours each day calling "complete strangers" to ask for money, he doesn't like asking for it from his friends, and he calls it "demeaning" and a "very sad commentary" on politics. State native Bob Harlow, a former congressional candidate in California, is the only Democrat to announce a bid for governor.

--

Walker appoints 2 new UW regents

MADISON — The state Senate is being asked to confirm two new members to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents.

Gov. Scott Walker appointed corporate lawyer Mike Jones and banking executive Bob Atwell on Wednesday. They'll replace two members whose current seven-year terms end in May — Edmund Manydeeds and former Regents president Mark Bradley.

Jones is an attorney with the firm of Michael Best and Friedrich, and he was previously a vice president for corporate affairs at Miller Coors. Atwell is CEO of Nicolet Bankshares of Green Bay.

--

Unemployment rises in most metros, but still down from last year

MADISON — Unemployment is higher than the previous month in all but one of Wisconsin's 12 metro areas.

State officials say the actual unadjusted jobless rates for February ranged from 5.4 percent in the Racine area to 3.3 percent in Madison. Eau Claire's rate held steady at 4.4 percent.

Otherwise, the state's other eleven metros reported higher jobless rates from January — but all 12 metros had lower unemployment than February of last year. All but one of the state's 72 counties saw their unadjusted jobless rates hold steady or drop from one year ago, and Rusk County was the only one reporting an increase of 0.10 percent to 6.6.

--

State panel to vote on seeking U.S. constitutional convention

MADISON — A state committee is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to seek the first United States constitutional convention in history.

The Senate's constitution and federalism panel will decide whether Wisconsin should become the 30th state to call for a gathering that Republicans say would propose an amendment requiring a balanced federal budget. Congress has traditionally submitted amendments that must be ratified by at least 38 states.

But State Senate Republican Chris Kapenga of Delafield says a convention is needed because Congress refuses to put its fiscal house in order, and 34 states would have to call for the gathering. Democrats say it could open the door to amendments that limit people's rights.

--

Trucking firm family member reportedly weighing U.S. Senate bid

GREEN BAY — Nicole Schneider is reportedly the latest to consider running against U.S. Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin in 2018.

She's a daughter-in-law of the late Donald Schneider, who ran the Green Bay trucking firm of Schneider National. Media Trackers said this week that Nicole is a potential Republican Senate candidate — and she says her family is considering options to be more politically active for conservative causes.

She's a part-time research officer for the Green Bay area's Catholic school system. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Schneider could pay for her own campaign, as Schneider National is seeking to get $230 million in a stock sale from a proposed initial public offering.

--

Dylan will finally accept Nobel Prize

STOCKHOLM — Bob Dylan will finally accept his Nobel Prize for Literature that he was awarded last December.

The famed singer and songwriter from Hibbing, Minn., will receive his medal and diploma this weekend in Stockholm, Sweden, where he's scheduled to perform. The news comes as an auction takes place Thursday for Dylan's 1961 handwritten lyrics for a song draft about Wisconsin where he spent his summers.

The 75-year-old Dylan failed for weeks to acknowledge the Nobel Prize honor and then failed to show up to accept it at a banquet in December — but he did submit an acceptance speech then. Still, Dylan will forfeit the $903,000 financial prize if he does not deliver a lecture by June 10 — and the Swedish Academy says it won't happen this weekend but it expects a video of it later.

--

Budget committee begins reviewing Walker's budget proposal

MADISON — Questions are being asked by the Legislature's budget committee about Gov. Scott Walker's $76 billion spending plan.

Budget director Waylon Hurlburt and Department of Administration Secretary Scott Neitzel were questioned by lawmakers for nearly four hours Tuesday as they began combing through the proposed budget for the next two years. Among the top issues lawmakers sought answers on were the governor's self-insurance proposal for state workers, increases in education funding and how to pay for road and bridge repairs.

--

Lawmaker says attorney general too soft on polluters

MADISON — A lawmaker criticized state Attorney General Brad Schimel for being too soft on polluters.

At a briefing Wednesday on the new state budget, Joint Finance Committee Democrat Katrina Shankland told the Republican Schimel he should seek fines against polluters instead working with them on fixing their problems. Rep. Shankland, from Stevens Point, also told Schimel he wasted tax dollars in challenging various federal laws like Obamacare.

Schimel told the Joint Finance Committee the legal challenges were all approved by the governor or Legislature — and he says he obtained concessions from polluters which have resulted in cleaner air and water. The finance panel is the second of three days of presentations from agency leaders on Gov. Scott Walker's proposed state budget for the next two years.

--

Despite fewer bank locations, deposits keep rising

MADISON — For the third year in a row, Wisconsinites have put more money in the bank, even though they've had fewer places to do it.

The FDIC says bank deposits in the state rose by 2.3 percent to $143 billion for the year ending last June 30 — but the number of banking facilities dropped by 1.8 percent to about 2,130. Interest on bank deposits remains lower than in the past, but Wisconsin Bankers Association CEO Rose Oswald Poels says consumers continue to have lots of confidence in banks.

She says the drop in the number of bank branches is at least partially connected to mergers and acquisitions. Wisconsin has eleven percent fewer bank branches than in 2008, when they peaked at almost 24-hundred.