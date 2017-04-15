Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fire destroys part of River City Metal

    By Sarah Young Today at 7:46 p.m.
    A fire that broke out at River City Metal & Auto Salvage late Saturday morning, April 15 was expected to smolder for awhile due to the contents of the building. Submitted photo1 / 4
    A fire at River City Metal & Auto Salvage Saturday, April 15 drew many onlookers to the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. Submitted photo2 / 4
    This is how the scene of a raging fire at River City Metals & Auto Salvage looked several hours after it started Saturday, April 15. This photo was shot at about 5:30 p.m. Sarah Young/RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    Multiple firefighters were still on the scene at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, more than six hours after a large fire broke out at River City Metals & Auto Salvage in the town of Diamond Bluff along the Great River Road. Sarah Young/RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4

    TOWN OF DIAMOND BLUFF -- A fire that broke out at a rural Prescott business was still smoldering six hours after it started Saturday morning, shut down a state highway and drew more than 10 departments to respond.

    Scanner traffic reported a fire at roughly 11:15 a.m. April 15 at River City Metals & Auto Salvage, N3941 State Highway 35, which is located south of Prescott in Diamond Bluff.

    The initial call dispatched Prescott Fire, followed by mutual aid requests for Ellsworth and Red Wing Fire departments.

    Initial reports warned of oxy-acetylene tanks in the structure exploding with an exterior propane tank being threatened. A plume of smoke could be seen from as far away as Ellsworth around noon.

    Not long after, Prescott Fire implemented Mutual Aid Box Alarm Systems, which is a mutual aid measure that may be used for deploying fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel in a multi-jurisdictional and/or multi-agency response.

    This prompted tenders and fire crews from multiple agencies to respond.

    One witness reported the main office for the business was housed in a separate, temporary-type building and didn’t appear to have been affected by the fire. The blaze was expected to burn for quite some time, given the “run-on nature of the pole buildings” housing the place, the witness said.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol had closed Highway 35 south of County Road E in the town of Diamond Bluff. For how long is unknown.

    Pierce County tax records list the property owner as William F. Holst III.

    A Ellsworth Fire Facebook post thanked departments that assisted “with our Pierce County Division 156 MABAS Box 92-2-2 to the 3rd Alarm,” including Prescott, Red Wing, River Falls, Hudson, Plum City, United, Lund, Roberts, Spring Valley, Elmwood and River Falls and Ellsworth EMS.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Explore related topics:NewsregionFireRiver City Metal & Auto Salvagediamond bluffprescottwisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement