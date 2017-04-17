Burlington is where Sally Schaefer lost her daughter Lydia to seizures — and she pushed for a bill in 2014 that senators changed at the last minute, which made doctors hesitant to prescribe the CBD oil. The new bill allows parents to possess the oil if they can get it elsewhere, but it does not require state outlets to sell it. On the contracting bill, Republicans say it will give non-union shops a better chance to get tax funded work — but Democrats call it another GOP slap on unions that would allow low paid, untrained workers.

Judge decides Jakubowski to stay in federal custody

MADISON — Additional charges could be filed against 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski, after he led authorities on a 10-day manhunt which ended Friday.

Jakubowski is being held in the Rock County Jail. During a brief federal court hearing Friday afternoon a grand jury hearing was scheduled for April 19 in Madison. State officials are expected to decide to additional charges against him. The only current charges are centered on the robbery of a Janesville gun shop April 4. He is believed to have threatened to blow up school buildings and sent an anti-government manifesto to the White House.

State does what it can to help farmers stuck with milk

MADISON — State officials say they're looking for dairy processors in Wisconsin and elsewhere who could accept milk from at least 100 farmers who face the loss of their main buyers as early as May 1.

Grassland Dairy near Greenwood and Nasonville Dairy near Marshfield say they're out of room for the milk they're buying from farmers. That's after Canadian provinces changed their pricing policies so farmers there could buy their own specialized milk for cheese instead of following contracts with Wisconsin and New York State suppliers.

Some of the affected Wisconsin farmers met on Good Friday to seek other processors from around the state who could take their milk — and dairy farmer Carrie Mess of Watertown says that if every possible supplier can make room, they'll be OK. There's been a lot of finger pointing between farmers and leaders in the two countries, but state Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel says it comes down to finding solutions in just two weeks — unless lenders could give their farmers some latitude.

Trump tries again to visit Wisconsin

KENOSHA — Donald Trump will try for a second time to make his first visit to Wisconsin as president.

Media reports say the Republican Trump will speak Tuesday in Kenosha at Snap On Tools' corporate headquarters. The White House confirms that Trump will visit Paul Ryan's U.S. House district, but the Republican speaker won't be there because he and congressional colleagues will be in Europe meeting with America's NATO allies.

Trump canceled a visit in February to a Harley-Davidson plant in Menomonee Falls after the company reportedly did not want Trump protesters tagging along — and Trump later hosted Harley executives in Washington. State Assembly Democrat Tod Ohnstad of Kenosha, who gave the first word of the Trump visit, says he expects Chief of Staff Reince Priebus from Kenosha and Governor Scott Walker to be on hand.

State trooper Borostowski to be remembered

SPARTA — A service will be held Monday evening at Sparta High School to honor the state trooper killed in a traffic crash while on duty.

Officials say 34-year-old Anthony Borostowski of Tomah might have been catching up to an offending motorist early last Tuesday when his patrol car veered into a ditch and struck a tree on Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells. He'll be remembered at 5 p.m. at Sparta High School, with visitations beginning there at noon. Full police and military honors will follow the service in the school's parking lot. Borostowski served three tours of duty in the Middle East with the Wisconsin National Guard, and he received the State Patrol's Lifesaving Award in 2015 for performing CPR.

U.S. Rep. Sensenbrenner's internet-related comments draw fire

WASHINGTON — Liberal organizations are tweeting criticisms of Wisconsin Republican Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner after he said, "nobody's got to use the Internet."

Sensenbrenner is defending his vote against regulations that would prevent Internet service providers from collecting and selling customer data. After making the comment, the congressman went on to say it isn't the government's job to regulate those providers as if they were public utilities. A synopsis of his comments were tweeted by the American Bridge PAC staff, but Sensenbrenner's press office tweeted back, pointing out that wasn't what he said.

Construction starts on Milwaukee streetcar track

MILWAUKEE — Workers will soon start digging trenches for the tracks to carry a Milwaukee streetcar through the downtown area.

The 2.5 mile route is costing about $128 million to build. The phase of the work should be finished next year.

Five bids have been submitted by companies wanting to operate the service, though a decision won't be made for several months. More than half of the money to pay for the project is coming from the federal government. The city is said to be working with the downtown businesses to head off any potential problems.

Man arrested wanted to kill as many cops as he could

NECEDAH — Juneau County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 46-year-old Necedah man for making wild threats against law enforcement officers.

Kurtis Pankow is accused of calling 911 and telling the dispatcher he wanted to kill as many police officers as he could. Shortly after that call, a woman called 911 and said Pankow was suicidal. When deputies arrived he reportedly put his hands in the air and started yelling and walking quickly toward them. He initially refused verbal commands, but complied when tasers were pointed at him. Pankow's blood-alcohol content was measured at more than two times the legal limit.