Considering the state's high obesity rate, it's no surprise that Wisconsin had the 19th highest interest in the jiggly Jello desserts. And the state is ranked third worst in caring about classic cars, which is surprising when you consider that about 130,000 people from all over the world attend the annual Iola Old Car Show in Waupaca County.

--

Republicans introduce second UW free speech bill

MADISON — A western Wisconsin legislator was one of two lawmakers who have introduced another bill that would allow University of Wisconsin System and technical college officials to expel students who inhibit free speech rights.

Rep. Adam Jarchow, whose district includes the Somerset area, and Sen. Leah Vukmir began circulating the bill for co-sponsors Wednesday. The proposal also would prohibit administrators in both systems from expressing themselves on public controversies and require schools to let speakers onto campus even if they can't guarantee their safety. Organizing protests to dissuade speakers from visiting would be prohibited.

Other Republican legislators began circulating a similar bill last week. That proposal doesn't apply to technical colleges, however, and doesn't require schools to allow speakers even if it's unsafe.

--

Wis. House members split on deal to prevent shutdown

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin's U.S. House members voted 4-4 Wednesday in favor of funding the government through September and avoiding a federal shutdown at least until fall.

State Republicans Jim Sensenbrenner, Sean Duffy, Glenn Grothman, and Mike Gallagher all voted against the compromise package — which did not include money for the border wall with Mexico that conservatives have been pushing. GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville voted for the funding agreement, as did Wisconsin Democrats Ron Kind, Gwen Moore, and Mark Pocan.

The deal gave President Donald Trump half of what he wanted in extra defense and border security funds — and it did not touch the hot button issues Trump favored, like de-funding Planned Parenthood and penalizing sanctuary cities. On Thursday, the House will act on the GOP's latest Obamacare replacement bill which includes eight-billion dollars to help prevent exorbitant insurance rates for those with preexisting conditions.

--

Google resolves email scam

A technology manager at UW-Madison says he's impressed at how quickly Google acted to resolve an email scam that fooled even the most tech savvy people.

Derek Cooper says his office received many reports of the scam Wednesday, in which a worm spread through Google Docs that many UW students and faculty use to share and edit writings. Email users began receiving scam messages listed as being from from friends and contacts, which asked them to click on a Google Document.

If they did, it gave scammers access to the recipients' contacts and account data — and by late afternoon, Google said it shut down the accounts that spread the worm. Google is urging those caught in the scam to use the company's safety checks on their devices, remove Google Docs' access to Google accounts, and change their passwords.

--

Former state government watchdog considers run for governor

MADISON — A former watchdog for state government is thinking about running for governor next year, after almost 200 state residents asked him to do so.

Mike McCabe of Madison, a former director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, says his supporters would have to help him organize his run — but in any case, he won't announce a decision until after Labor Day. The 56-year-old McCabe told the Wisconsin State Journal he would be most comfortable running as a nonpartisan candidate — but if he runs as an independent, he knows he would be dividing the vote between others who advocate for change, and the status quo would keep coasting along. McCabe headed the Democracy Campaign from 2000 to 2015, and he now heads a group called "Blue Jean Nation" which encourages people to challenge the political status quo.

--

Assembly GOP transportation-tax package to be released

MADISON — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans will unveil a transportation and tax package Thursday afternoon that's had lots of buzz at the state Capitol the past few days.

Meanwhile, Gov. Scott Walker says he's intrigued by a flat income tax that's in the package drafted by Brookfield Republican Dale Kooyenga — but Walker tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel a flat tax should wait for another time, while lawmakers should use the current state budget to grow a "stronger workforce." The Republican governor also expressed doubts about the ending of the state's minimum markup law for gasoline that's said to be in the Kooyenga package.

Reports say it would also start charging the state's regular sales tax for gasoline, cut the current gas tax by a few cents, borrow less for new roads, and make communities get referendum approval before adopting local wheel taxes on vehicles owned by their residents.

--

Small crowd protests controversial speaker

MADISON — Only about 20 people showed up to protest controversial speaker Charles Murray in Madison Wednesday night.

Police and UW-Madison officials braced for a big crowd to try and disrupt the libertarian author — especially after Republicans proposed two bills that call for expulsions or lesser punishments for college students who don't let people speak. Murray spoke at the private Madison club, about one mile from the UW campus, while the 100 guests didn't budge when somebody pulled a fire alarm — and some air horns from the crowd failed to pierce through the walls to disrupt Murray, who wrote the controversial book "The Bell Curve."

In early March, a professor was injured during violence as Murray spoke at Middlebury College in Vermont — but media reports say he's had three peaceful appearances since, including Madison. UW faculty invited Murray for its first "Disinvited Dinner" featuring speakers who had campus appearances canceled due to their views.

--

Two killed in Shullsberg house fire

SHULLSBERG — Two people have died as the result of a house fire in southwest Wisconsin.

It happened early Wednesday morning in Shullsburg. Police say one man died at the scene, and a child died later at a hospital where that person and three others were taken. The frame of the house survived the fire but there was an undisclosed amount of damage inside. There's no word on what caused it, but foul play is not suspected. Officials say two of the victims were found inside the home, while others were outside, and the names of those who died were not immediately released.

--

Good Samaritan helps evacuate tenants from Eau Claire fire

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Fire Department is praising a good Samaritan for helping evacuate tenants from a fire.

Firefighters say Jimmie Lawrence smelled smoke at his neighbors' four-plex and acted quickly to alert and evacuate the tenants. Crews say the fire damage was limited to an unoccupied unit, but that there is smoke and water damage to all four units.