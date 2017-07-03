President Donald Trump's Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter to the states on Wednesday giving them two weeks to provide about a dozen points of voter data, including birth dates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and any information about felony convictions. Some Democratic election officials have refused to comply.

Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said Friday the commission hasn't received the letter yet and hasn't talked about it. He said some Wisconsin voter data elements such as birthdates and the last four Social Security digits are not public records but he wasn't sure if that means the commission wouldn't turn that data over.

--

Six killed in northern Wis. plane crash

CATAWBA — Six people have been found dead after a small private plane crashed early Saturday at Catawba in Price County in far northern Wisconsin.

Sheriff's officials say the plane left Chicago for a fishing trip to Canada when it went down in a forested area near Highways 111 and Eight about 3:20 a.m. Saturday — and officials say it lost altitude before going out of radio contact. The sheriff did not confirm the number of victims until Sunday, and they did not release any names though all six were adults.

Tigoa Elementary School in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville announced on Facebook that physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and district maintenance director Chuck Tomlitz were among those killed, and officials said the wreckage had spread for about one quarter mile. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, and an NTSB investigator said there was a discussion about a possible "local weather phenomenon" in the area — but details on that were not released.

--

Emergency loans approved for farmers with major alfalfa losses

MADISON — Ten Wisconsin counties have been declared as federal disaster areas, after they were hit with late freezes which killed up to 70 percent of their alfalfa crops.

Gov. Scott Walker says the USDA's Farm Service Agency will give emergency loans to those who need them in Brown, Calumet, Kewaukee, La Crosse, Manitowoc, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, and Washington counties. The loans will also be given to farmers in 13 adjacent counties to the ones mentioned, after winterkill and late freezes struck alfalfa fields hard between January and May. Officials say the losses were mainly caused by a lack of snow cover in much of Wisconsin this past winter.

--

Two pickup drivers die in crash

WILD ROSE — The drivers of two pickup trucks have died after they collided in central Wisconsin.

It happened late Saturday night on Waushara County Road A near Wild Rose. A 60-year-old Wild Rose man was killed, along with a 20-year-old Appleton man — and a 19-year-old Appleton woman in the second truck was taken to a Neenah hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Details of the crash, and the victims' names, were not immediately released. The State Patrol is investigating.

--

Businesses lose workers due to visa shortage

MILWAUKEE — A shortage of visas has created a shortage of workers for many Wisconsin businesses this summer.

That's because many businesses rely on foreign employees with H2B visas, which are limited to 66,000 nationally each year — and this year, Congress refused to make returning workers exempt from the cap. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Alpine Amusement is not setting up half its normal rides at its carnivals in Wisconsin, because it doesn't have the workers — and the American teens who once had those jobs are now doing other things like summer sports or internships.

The Homeland Security Department says it will offer extra visas to businesses showing that they're hurt by a lack of temporary foreign employees. In the meantime, the state's Hotel and Lodging Association has created a task force to deal with the problem, and the Journal Sentinel says the Wisconsin Dells area obtained its foreign workers through a different visa program that seeks cultural exchanges.

--

Search continues for missing woman

KANSASVILLE — Cadaver dogs and drones were still being used Sunday to look for a 59-year-old Racine County woman who's been missing for eight days.

Media reports say Lynn Rickard is now presumed dead, even though there's no evidence of that. She left her home in Kansasville last Sunday, and officials say she was either nude or wearing pajamas — and she relies on an oxygen unit to help her breathe.

--

Assembly elections chair won't consider redistrict change for now

MADISON — The head of the Assembly elections panel says she will not consider a change in the way Wisconsin redraws its legislative districts, at least until after the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the issue.

GOP Rep. Kathy Bernier of Lake Hallie has been asked to have her panel consider using a less partisan approach — like the independent redistricting committee that Iowa has. But the state Justice Department is appealing a federal court order to have GOP lawmakers draw less partisan districts by November, so they can be used in the 2018 elections. Bernier says it's best that "the Supreme Court sets that precedent," and she adds that the question is "bigger than Wisconsin."

--

Former teacher sentenced for having sex with student

WAUKESHA — Former Menomonee Falls High School teacher April Novak is headed to prison for two years for having sex with a student.

Novak was sentenced Thursday. She also received three years of extended supervision. She entered no-contest pleas to three counts of having sex with a minor. The victim was a 16-year-old student who has moved out of the state.

--

Five GOP senators oppose heavy truck fee for road work

MADISON — Five Wisconsin senators have come out against a proposed new fee on heavy trucks to help bring in enough revenue to get stalled highway projects going.

Some of the conservative Republicans issued a statement against the truck fee, saying, "Now is not the time to increase taxes on our citizens." The five senators in opposition are Steve Nass, David Craig, Duey Strobel, Chris Kapenga, and Frank Lasee . Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says it's clear that there are not enough GOP votes to pass a new heavy truck fee as part of the next state budget, which was supposed to take effect Saturday, July 1, but majority Republicans continue to disagree on how to pay highway work, and they've still not reached an agreement on education funding. Unlike some states, Wisconsin does not shut down its government if a new budget does not pass on time — and until it's adopted, the old budget remains in effect.

--

Some state trails closed to July 4 hikers

MADISON — Fourth of July visitors to far southern Wisconsin cannot hike or bike on several state trails, due to flooding and other storm damage from this week.

All trails at Wyalusing State Park near Prairie du Chien will be closed at least through Tuesday's holiday — and the DNR says they'll reopen when debris can be cleared. Also, the Sugar River trail from New Glarus to Brodhead is closed until further notice — and the southern portion of the Badger Trail from near Monticello to south of Monroe will be shut down until July tenth after two tornadoes hit the area. The DNR also says the White Oak Trail at Lake Kegonsa, south of Madison, has fallen trees and will stay shut at least until July tenth.