Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Man charged with attempted murder in Farmington shooting

    St. Croix County search update: Suspect likely ID'd; perimeter search ends

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 3:49 p.m.
    St. Croix County sheriff's deputies were joined at a crash site Wednesday, Sept. 6, by New Richmond police officers and the Wisconsin State Patrol after one of the two drivers reportedly fled the scene. Cindy Croes Olson / RiverTown Multimedia

    Authorities think they know the identity of a man suspected of fleeing a wrecked stolen vehicle that triggered an extensive search in northern St. Croix County.

    St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said that while deputies are “not 100 percent” certain of the man’s identity, they have concluded there was no longer a need for a perimeter search that included police dogs and an eye in the sky.

    “Once we were able to confirm he wasn’t part of a larger crime — just a stolen vehicle and the crash — we scaled back,” Knudson said.

    Some town of Stanton residents were alerted by a mass notification system about the incident, which was reported after a two-vehicle crash at 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, on Highway 64 near 170th Street.

    Knudson said the initial 911 call indicated the suspect got out and fled almost immediately after the crash occurred. He said no one was injured and that the suspect apologized to the other driver before fleeing the scene on foot.

    “He just didn’t want to have contact with the police today,” Knudson said. “There is no indication that he is a continued threat to anyone in the community or anyone he comes across.”

    The vehicle was stolen in St. Paul, the sheriff said, adding that the suspect appears to have ties to New Richmond.

    Knudson said that while the perimeter search has been abandoned, law enforcement will continue patrolling for the suspect.

    New Richmond police and the Wisconsin State Patrol aided in the search, along with a pilot in a private airplane.

    Explore related topics:Newsregionwisconsinst. Croix CountyCrashPublic safety
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement