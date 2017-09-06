St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said that while deputies are “not 100 percent” certain of the man’s identity, they have concluded there was no longer a need for a perimeter search that included police dogs and an eye in the sky.

“Once we were able to confirm he wasn’t part of a larger crime — just a stolen vehicle and the crash — we scaled back,” Knudson said.

Some town of Stanton residents were alerted by a mass notification system about the incident, which was reported after a two-vehicle crash at 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, on Highway 64 near 170th Street.

Knudson said the initial 911 call indicated the suspect got out and fled almost immediately after the crash occurred. He said no one was injured and that the suspect apologized to the other driver before fleeing the scene on foot.

“He just didn’t want to have contact with the police today,” Knudson said. “There is no indication that he is a continued threat to anyone in the community or anyone he comes across.”

The vehicle was stolen in St. Paul, the sheriff said, adding that the suspect appears to have ties to New Richmond.

Knudson said that while the perimeter search has been abandoned, law enforcement will continue patrolling for the suspect.

New Richmond police and the Wisconsin State Patrol aided in the search, along with a pilot in a private airplane.