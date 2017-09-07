According to an outage map on the Xcel Energy website, an estimated 1,381 customers were affected by three outage orders. Some places are reporting power restored, as of 1:40 p.m.

Xcel Energy representative Chris Ouellette said the outage, which began about 8 a.m., was caused by an animal coming into contact with equipment at the substation.

"Everyone is restored as of 1:45 p.m.," Ouellette said in an email. "Extensive damage to our equipment, which took some time to repair/replace. It was a squirrel and we don’t have dollar amount at this time. We were able to replace damaged equipment with equipment on hand in Minnesota."

Several area businesses were affected, including the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, which reported on its Facebook page that the retail store will not be open today, nor can anyone expect fresh curds.

"Yes, we have generators and are working on skeleton power to keep a minimum level of power for cheese, waste water, and operations," a Creamery representative said regarding keeping operations running.

Nilssen's Ellsworth grocery store is also closed today. Employee Shelly Meyer said employees immediately made sure all cold products were covered and cooler doors closed as soon as the power went out. Much like when the power goes out at home, she said, no one walks into the coolers in order to keep as much cold air inside as possible.

The store manager, Meyer said, had to drive to the Baldwin Nilssen's location so he could place an order, since a food truck comes tomorrow.

"I've been here 10 years, and it happens. We'll just check the temperatures on everything as soon as the power is back on and assess the quality," Meyer said.

If enough product is lost, an insurance claim would have to be filed.

As for Ellsworth School District students, those attending Hillcrest Elementary were transported to the Middle School, where there is power, according to the district website. St. Francis Catholic School was without power, but did not close, as was previously reported. The power has now been restored there, a school representative said.

The Ellsworth School District published this statement pertaining to student pick up/bus times.

"If you have a student who attends Hillcrest, please note the following:

• Hillcrest students will be boarding their normal buses at Ellsworth Middle School at the normal Hillcrest dismissal time.

• Hillcrest parents who pick their children up may pick them up in the front of the Middle School near the flagpole at the normal pick up time. Staff will be out front to assist.

• Hillcrest PKC students will remain at the Middle School. Parents picking up students from PKC please use the entrance on the north side of the middle school nearest the pool. Look for the signs.

Mr. Groh will be sending out an email this evening to Hillcrest parents to summarize the day. Things have gone very well so far. Thank you for your cooperation.

Traci Maxwell has limited phone access at Hillcrest. You can also call the Middle School at 273-3908 with transportation changes before 3:00.

UPDATE: THE ELECTRICITY IS BACK ON...WATCH FOR AN UPDATED REPORT OF END OF THE DAY HILLCREST STUDENT PICK-UP."

Pierce County Courthouse is open and it's business as usual. Thanks to a back up generator, the courthouse has power.

If you're heading to Ellsworth today, call local businesses to make sure they're open.

Check back here for an update, which will be published as facts become available.