Two recycling bins open in Bay City

Steve Melstrom, the Administrator for Pierce County Solid Waste Department, praised Andrews for allowing the recycling bins on his property and said these will have a great impact on the Bay City community.

The commingle fibers bin is used for newspapers, magazines, corrugated-cardboard, office paper, all mail, phone books, paperback books, and beverage/food cartons.

The commingle container bin is used for glass, aluminum cans, tin cans, plastics #1, #2, and #5.

The Bay City bins are the 20th location for Pierce County overall.