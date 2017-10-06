Hiawatha Broadband sold to Schurz

On Oct. 3, Schurz Communications completed a purchase agreement to acquire the Winona-based internet company that provides services in Goodhue County, with an anticipated close date on Dec. 31.

Schurz is a privately owned, nationwide communications company based out of Mishawaka, Ind. Since its start in 1872, a few of its engagements have included publishing daily and weekly newspapers in various communities, radio, television, digital media and cable television/broadband facilities.

"We plan to continue investing in the business and employees because we know that our success is at the local level where the day-to-day business will be run," Todd Schurz, president and CEO of Schurz Communications, said in a news release.

Currently, HBC operates a fiberoptic networking that serves gigabit broadband along with telephone and video service, which include extensive local high school and college sporting events. The company also has wholesale, construction, business and engineering divisions.

"Schurz believes, as we do, that a good company is actively engaged in and cares about the communities they serve," said Dan Pecarina, CEO Hiawatha Broadband.

HBC company will continue to be based in Winona.