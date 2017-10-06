Vulnerable Hastings woman, 22, reported missing

Olson has a history of being away from home for periods of time, but authorities are more concerned because she has not communicated with family or friends. Her cellphone appears to be turned off, and she is without her medication.

The BCA said Olson frequents the northern Twin Cities area and south Minneapolis.

Anyone with information about Olson's whereabouts is asked to call the Hastings Police Department through Dakota County Dispatch at 651-322-8657.