Public meeting to be held for US 12 in SCC

Project improvement concepts include resurfacing US 12 between US 63 and WIS 128, repairing the US 12 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad, and reconstructing the US 12/WIS 128 intersection. Construction is currently scheduled for 2020. The resurfacing portion between US 63 and WIS 128 will be constructed while open to traffic. The US 12/WIS 128 intersection will be constructed while the intersection is closed to US 12 and WIS 128 traffic. A signed detour will be in place while the intersection is closed. Construction is currently scheduled for 2020.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions concerning this project. Maps showing the proposed improvement alternatives will be on display. WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact Tyler Rongstad, WisDOT Project Manager, at 715-461-0372. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Tyler Rongstad, 718 W. Clairemont Ave., WI 54701.

Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Diana Maas at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's northwest region follow us on Twitter at @WisDOTnorthwest or visit the region's 511 website projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/.