Flooding closes highways in northern Wisconsin

Continue to check https://511wi.gov for the most current closures and detours.

Bayfield County

Highway: US 2

Location: At North Fish Creek (east of Ino), approximately 1 mile east of the intersection with County G.

Condition: Road completely washed out.

****

Detour: Traffic detoured via WIS 13.

Highway: US 63

Location: Between US 2 and Drummond

Condition: Water over the road in multiple locations and at the structure over Fish Creek.

Detour: Currently no posted detour.

****

Douglas County

Highway: US 53 southbound (*updated*)

Location: Between Huron Road and County A (near Solon Springs)

Condition: Closed due to culvert washouts.

Detour: Southbound traffic moved to the northbound lanes; reducing northbound US 53 to one lane in each direction between Bennett and Business 53 (Solon Springs)

****

Highway: WIS 35

Location: County B to County T (Pattison State Park area)

Condition: Water over the roadway and impassable.

Detour: No posted detour.

****

Iron County

Highway: WIS 77

Location: Between Casey Sag Road and WIS 122, west of Upson. Highway closed at WIS 13 and US 51 (Hurley).

Condition: Repairs made to allow emergency access. Waiting for conditions to improve before opening to through traffic.

Detour: Traffic detoured via WIS 13, US 2, and US 51.

Repairs are dependent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are reminded:

DO NOT drive through flooded roadways. If a there is water over the road, turn around and report the condition to local authorities. DO NOT drive around barricades.

For more information regarding traffic impacts check www.511wi.gov.