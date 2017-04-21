Body Works to host 5K

To sign up, visit www.bodyworksprescott.com/event/body-works-5k/. All participants who register by May 11 will receive a T-shirt or tank top; same-day registrations will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. The 5K route begins and ends at Body Works.

Registration forms and checks can be mailed or dropped off at Body Works. Please make checks payable to Body Works. For any questions, please call 715-262-2053 or email staff@bodyworksprescott.com.