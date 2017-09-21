Colorful weekend headed to Afton

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Town Square Park, with other activities around Afton's Old Village.

In its 39th year, the outdoor art fair touts more than 100 vendors, live music, food and artists from various mediums, including, fine arts, traditional crafts, jewelry, pottery, photography and apparel.

Local artists will also be transforming Adirondack chairs into works of art. Past works included iterations of Van Gogh pieces, Prince and local landmarks, like Selma's Ice Cream Parlour.

Organizers will put the chairs to silent auction for event-goers with proceeds benefiting the Afton Historical Museum.

Proceeds raised through the beer and wine garden at Art in the Park will also benefit the museum.

More information and a list of vendors and events are available at www.exploreafton.com.