    Warm this afternoon, but snow is in the forecast

    By Michael Brun Today at 12:15 p.m.

    Temperatures could climb to as high as the mid-40s Wednesday, Jan. 10, but snow and freezing weather is back in the forecast.

    The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Dakota, Goodhue, Pierce and St. Croix counties and a winter weather advisory for Washington County. The alerts warn of mixed wintry precipitation late Wednesday night turning to snow Thursday morning.

    Plummeting temperatures Wednesday also could lead to flash-freezing on roadways, according to the weather service.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
