Warm this afternoon, but snow is in the forecast
Temperatures could climb to as high as the mid-40s Wednesday, Jan. 10, but snow and freezing weather is back in the forecast.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Dakota, Goodhue, Pierce and St. Croix counties and a winter weather advisory for Washington County. The alerts warn of mixed wintry precipitation late Wednesday night turning to snow Thursday morning.
Plummeting temperatures Wednesday also could lead to flash-freezing on roadways, according to the weather service.
Useful links:
- Minnesota travel information and road conditions: http://www.511mn.org/
- Wisconsin travel information and road conditions: https://511wi.gov/
- NWS Forecast Office - Twin Cities/Chanhassen: http://www.weather.gov/mpx/
Snow is in the forecast for much of MN & WI. Please be sure to check the forecast for your area at https://t.co/ezaOcwM11S & monitor road conditions at https://t.co/X9F0tPwlF9 or https://t.co/5nfshtJKOJ. #MNwx #WIwx #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/GWk1g6Ok3L
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 10, 2018