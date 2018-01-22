Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Lingering storm delays, cancels some schools Jan.23

    By Red Wing Newsroom on Jan 22, 2018 at 8:24 p.m.

    A few area school districts will again cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2018, or delay the start of classes due to the winter storm that hit the region Monday.

    The following districts have made announcements as of 8:20 p.m. Monday:

    Cannon Falls: closed

    Farmington: closed; flexible learning day

    Goodhue County Education District: two hours late

    Hastings: two hours late

    Lake CIty: two hours late

    Pepin: two hours late

    Pine Island: two hours late

    Plum City: two hours late

    Red Wing: two hours late

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa: two hours late

    Explore related topics:NewsWeatherWeatherEducation
    Advertisement