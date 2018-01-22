Lingering storm delays, cancels some schools Jan.23
A few area school districts will again cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2018, or delay the start of classes due to the winter storm that hit the region Monday.
The following districts have made announcements as of 8:20 p.m. Monday:
Cannon Falls: closed
Farmington: closed; flexible learning day
Goodhue County Education District: two hours late
Hastings: two hours late
Lake CIty: two hours late
Pepin: two hours late
Pine Island: two hours late
Plum City: two hours late
Red Wing: two hours late
Zumbrota-Mazeppa: two hours late