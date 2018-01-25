Search
    Your photos from this week's blizzard

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:57 a.m.
    Nine-month-old Weston Whiting of Prescott enjoyed his first time out in the snow to play during the storm of the season Monday, Jan. 22. Mom Shana Lee is originally from River Falls. Photo courtesy of Shana Lee1 / 7
    Lisa Schmit of New Richmond got the kids and dogs to sit still for a second on their Monday, Jan. 22 snow day. Pictured are Easton, Baylor and Natalie, with dogs Gia and Nala. Photo courtesy of Lisa Schmit2 / 7
    Olivia Bjorkman, Somerset, looks like she's having the time of her life Monday, Jan. 22 while a snowblower whirrs through the depths in the background. Photo courtesy of Melissa Bjorkman3 / 7
    Mindy Remus Rogers and her daughter, Avery, took advantage of the Monday, Jan. 22 snow day and went on a snowshoeing adventure in the Red Cedar Canyon neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Mindy Remus Rogers4 / 7
    Snow piled up heading up the hill on Elm Street at Fourth Street Tuesday morning as plows made their way through Hudson. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 7
    Chantele Torrez caught her daughters Jordan, 11, and Mila, 6, on a sledding break Monday, Jan. 22 in River Falls with their dog, Bella. Photo courtesy of Chantele Torrez6 / 7
    Tracy Kinney said her 12-year-old daughter (with quite an eye) captured snow piling up on their railing at their house between Somerset and New Richmond. Photo courtesy of Tracy Kinney7 / 7

    Editor's note: Scroll through a selection of submitted photos above.

    A Monday blizzard socked western Wisconsin, dropping as much as a foot of snow in areas.

    The snowstorm that closed schools and made for some harrowing afternoon commutes wrapped late Monday, Jan. 22.

    Somerset reported 12 inches of snow, with 11 inches recorded in Hudson and about 7 inches in both River Falls and Ellsworth, according to National Weather Service totals. Baldwin reported 12.5 inches.

    Southern Minnesota saw the biggest totals, with Owatonna recording 17 inches of snow.

    The blizzard led to near white-out road conditions throughout the area that kept law enforcement busy.

    In St. Croix County, officers responded to 86 reports of slide-ins between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Emergency Communications Manager Terry Andersen. There were 24 reports of stuck vehicles and 11 crashes — one of which, an afternoon crash on Interstate 94, left a motorist with minor injuries and an ambulance ride to Hudson Hospital.

    Officers in Pierce County were called to 16 crashes Monday — two resulting in damage — and 11 disabled vehicles, according to Chief Deputy Jason Matthys. One crash resulted in an injury.

    The biggest traffic snarl Monday occurred at 2:54 p.m. when a semi-trailer jackknifed on Red Wing's High Bridge on Highway 63. The incident backed up traffic for more than a mile. Officers were able to get traffic moving after a 40-minute standstill in both directions, Matthys said.

    School closures on Monday included Ellsworth, Prescott, River Falls, New Richmond, Baldwin-Woodville, Hudson and St. Croix Central. Numerous area schools were delayed on Tuesday, including Elmwood, Glenwood City, Hudson, New Richmond, Prescott, River Falls and Spring Valley. Plum City and Pepin schools were closed Tuesday.

    The snow began on Monday morning and continued late into the night, at times falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service, and exceeding initial forecasts.

    By 8:30 p.m., the snowfall total at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had reached 11 inches. Totals were higher in the southeastern corner of the metro. To the north and northwest, snowfall totals quickly fell off.

    Monday's accumulation roughly doubles the total snowfall seen in the metro so far this season, said Mike Griesinger, a meteorologist with the NWS in Chanhassen.

    But Griesinger pointed out that this year's snowfall has been about 17 inches below average.

    "We're making up for lost time in one big chunk," he said. "We'll still be below normal on the season after this, but it will be more in the ballpark of six inches below normal."

    The forecast called for sunny skies to prevail throughout the week, with daytime highs expected to creep up incrementally until reaching the low 40s Friday.

    The St. Paul Pioneer Press, a Forum News Service media partner, contributed to this report

    Mike Longaecker

