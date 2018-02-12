Viewpoint: Hearing from Wisconsinites

I believe that the only way to effectively represent you is to listen to you first. That's why I am holding listening sessions in all 18 counties of the 3rd Congressional District. This spring, I'll be on the road from Amherst to Wauzeka — and everywhere in-between — to hear what's on your mind.

I look forward to discussing my work to find solutions to the issues impacting our communities every day including, stopping the opioid epidemic, fixing our rural infrastructure, lowering the cost of health care, and passing a farm bill that works for Wisconsin farmers.

If you can't make it to a listening session with me, I hope you take the time to visit with my staff at one of their open office hours. Like my Listening Sessions, we hold open office hours in all 18 counties in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. Representatives from my staff are happy to listen to your concerns or help solve problems you may be having with a federal agency.

To find out more about upcoming Listening Sessions, please visit my website (kind.house.gov) or call my office, 608-782-2558.