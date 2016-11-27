A river runs through me ...

I sat next to his bed and as we listened to the game, we did something he loved to do for as long as I’d known him, we talked baseball.

At first we caught up on the Brewers, about all the new faces, about how surprisingly well they were playing this season and we speculated about their future.

But what he really wanted talk about was his Cubs. Honestly, I think he humored me and my Brewers, his baseball heart always belonged to Wrigley.

The last time the Cubs played in a World Series at Wrigley Field, my dad was listening on a ship in the Pacific serving in the Navy near the end of WWII.

He grew up with the Cubs and to the end, they were his team.

That night as he grew weary, we talked about making it to October and an almost certain, long overdue, visit by his Cubby’s to the World Series.

He laughed, I did my best to hold back my tears. We both knew it was a long shot.

In the end, it wasn’t meant to be, but I made him a promise before he passed, to get him to Wrigley one last time.

On the morning of Friday, Oct. 28, just after 7 a.m., with the help of a very good friend, we made good on that promise.

A baseball I’d saved from my days playing in Little League, bearing a brief inscription to a special Cubs fan, and carrying some of his ashes, sailed over the left field wall in section 303 at Wrigley Field reuniting my dad with his beloved Cubs.

As I look out my window at the remnants of the season’s first snow, Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

A palette of muted marsh grass, leather red oak and evergreen seeps into a November grey sky perfect for introspection.

I know what millions of Cubs fans are grateful for including my dad.

I wonder where that baseball is today?

If someone found it and what happened next.

I have imagined many different stories. I just hope he got to share a seat during that epic run.

I’m grateful for that last memory and all those that came before it.

This Thanksgiving I’m going to pull those memories up under my chin like that extra quilt heavy with comfort on a crisp autumn eve.

Memories are amazing, powerful, uniquely human gifts.

For me, my memories of my dad are an essential bridge connecting my sorrow with hope and peace.

They allow wisdom and expectations, compassion and love of one generation to transcend to the next, a spiritual river connecting those passed with those present and those not yet born.

To know this is true, I need only to look into my mom’s eyes. Their reunion is at hand. The river is carrying her to him.

When my dad was alive, he lived on the other side of the state, now he’s right here everyday and for that I am very grateful.

At some point this Thanksgiving, I will take a walk. My dad will be in my pocket and we will visit some of my favorite trails.

A stop on the overlook at the edge of the marsh to marvel at the many muskrat houses.

We will debate about what to do with the giant aspen freshly fallen across the ridge trail and imagine how big the buck was that bedded down on the point.

We will test the thin skin of ice and listen to the wind in the needles between frozen breaths.

We will linger in my chair overlooking the lake and offer a silent pray of thanks for all of our friends and family, for memories past and memories not yet made.