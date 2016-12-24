Attention parents: We need your help!

Your attitudes about education can inspire your child and show them how to take charge of their own educational journey. At the School District of New Richmond, our Core Purpose is to inspire every student to learn to his or her potential. This is further supported by our Core Values of excellence, respect, integrity, learning, passion, diversity and collaboration.

Research shows that family and community involvement can have a powerful and positive impact on student outcomes. According to the annual synthesis, “A New Wave of Evidence: The Impact of School, Family and Community Connections on Student Achievement,” a research review published by the Southwest Educational Development Laboratory in 2002, students with involved parents, no matter what their income or background, are more likely to earn higher grades and test scores and enroll in higher-level programs, attend school regularly, have better social skills, show improved behavior, and adapt well to school, graduate, and go on to post-secondary education

As a district, we truly value the partnership with our parents and community to help support our

students.

We view this collaboration as a four-legged stool which creates a balanced foundation.

Leg #1-Student; Leg #2-Parent/Extended family; Leg #3-School District; and Leg #4 Community.

The School District of New Richmond uses our strategic plan as a framework of improvement.

Our overall purpose of a strategic plan is to build upon the district’s Six Pillars for Success, which includes district initiatives for the next five years and beyond. The implementation of this plan will ensure that we can offer college and career readiness skills that will further our students’ academic development and social conscience. Within each pillar below are points of emphasis on how we are working to collaborate with our parents and community.

Pillar 1 (Parents and Community) Parents and community are encouraged to actively engage and collaborate in our schools. This can be fostered with parents being a role model for learning, setting aside time to read together, helping your child take charge of his/her learning, and not overscheduling your child.

Pillar 2 (Facilities) To provide safe facilities and environments that meet the educational needs of students and staff. Collectively we continue to care for our great facilities.

Pillar 3 (Students) Inspire every student to learn to his or her potential and empower students in their own learning. As parents, please pay attention to what your child loves, connect what your child learns to everyday life, and encourage your child to be responsible and work independently.

Pillar 4 (Innovative Instruction) High standards, rigorous curriculum and powerful instruction: we must go beyond the basics to ensure that all students become critical-thinkers, effective communicators and responsible global citizens. Parents can assist the district by helping their child practice what they learn at school.

Pillar 5 (Staff) Collaborate effectively and participate in shared leadership to enhance professional practice and student learning. As parents, please tune in to how your child learns and help them connect what they learn to the world around us.

Pillar 6 (Technology) Technology shall be integrated to enhance, improve, engage, and stimulate the learning environment for all students.

Together we will work to protect your child’s digital imprint and continue to provide technology to enhance instruction.

As a district, it is our goal to effectively involve families and the community in everything we do.

We look forward to continuing our partnership by building a trusting, collaborative relationship with two-way communications among teachers, families, and community members. We also continue to be diligent as we recognize, respect, and address families’ needs, as well as bridge class and cultural differences.

Finally, the School District of New Richmond embraces a philosophy of partnership where power and responsibility are shared and where families are effective advocates for their children.

Patrick B. Olson is district administrator for the School District New Richmond