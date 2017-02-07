VIDEO: Adventures of a first-time snowshoe trip

Would I be good in a situation where it’s life or death out in the wildness? No. A better use of me would be as firewood.

While I was snowshoeing around the hills of Glen Hills Park Saturday, Feb. 4, in Glenwood City, a thought occurred to me.

I don’t think I’ve ever been in the woods in the winter.

I assume this is a common recollection for people. The Midwest winter can be brutal. Freezing temperatures, rain, and pounds of snow doesn’t exactly make people want to combat the elements.

However, many people aren’t aware that opportunities like I had to snowshoe are around.

A measly $12 paid for a guided snowshoeing tour from St. Croix County Resource Educator Aleisha Miller. She’s used to educating schools, youth groups and other organizations in the area.

The 2.5 mile route Miller took us on was beautiful, through tunnels of trees and onto Glen Lake, which seemed like a barren wasteland.

While the sites and scenes were worth the cost of admission, Miller’s keen knowledge of the land made it even more worthwhile.

She stopped to point out a fox’s trail, various plants along the way, and blazed a trail for the rest of the group.

In my interview I initially did with Miller in December, I asked, bluntly, why does this even matter?

Miller said something that caught me off guard. She explained how we have all of this wonder just outside our doors.

You can’t get the smell of a leaning pine tree out of your phone. Or feel the frigid wind sweep across your body.

The outdoors are meant to be experienced, but if you asked yourself how often you’ve been to a state or public park in the last week, month, year, or decade, I’m sure you’d be disappointed in your answer.

Go outside. Bring a friend, a dog, or stroll along by yourself. Experience what we have, whether that be bundled up in snow pants and long johns or a pair of shorts and T-shirt.