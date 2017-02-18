Take the challenge: Defy gravity, if you dare

First test, patience. Hers is a life lived fully engaged, not a lot of time outs or days off. I believe she finds life's daily invitation to participate, to explore, to share and to care, irresistible. So being forced to stay still and watch has not been easy.

Patience is necessary to balance persistence. She will tell you, progress is not possible without persistence. Pain governs the speed of healing. It acts as the brakes when patience runs thin. My friend appreciates that life is not waiting for her, so she has employed persistence when pushed to the edge of pain. Since she has been standing, and now walking with and without crutches, gravity has been reminding her daily of the strength it takes just to walk. Two steps forward, one step back.

We spent last Wednesday afternoon working together. I could see in her face the toll gravity was taking as the afternoon wore on, but I knew she would not give in. It is not in her nature.

She might not see what she is doing as courageous. A lot of folks might have backed down in the face of this fierce challenge, let the pain win, dictate the pace and the outcome, settle for a little less. She faces getting up each day with the extra time and consideration and planning in stride. The pain is just part and parcel of the challenge, more incentive to defy gravity, to get back to the exploring and sharing and caring she thrives on.

This struggle has played out on the field of her faith. From the fortunate young Samaritan who first found her, to her husband, family and friends, to the doctors who have shepherded the healing process along, her faith has empowered her to defy the gravity of her challenge. She is most certainly grateful for the prayers and support of those close to her, but she is the reason gravity will not win. She is extraordinary.

My other friend defies gravity in a different way. The way he lives his life, the creative values he embraces and the example he sets, defies the gravitational gloom so many folks have been caught up in. He lives life with an immediacy that respects how precious, unpredictable and finite each moment is. He shares my other friend's addiction to participate, to explore, to share and care. That addiction drives him to not just see, but help realize that positive potential in others.

It seems to me that now, more than ever before, he appreciates the quintessential importance that having time plays in defying gravity. Having time allows you to recognize that you also have choices, that you have a say in what happens next, that you are not bound by the crowd, that one person can make a big or little difference.

It feels like the ability to choose wisely is being devalued and exclusion and greed are being celebrated. Living a life that values compassion, acceptance, gratitude and forgiveness defies the anger of the day. My friend greets each day eyes wide open to the challenges but he does not yield to the negativity.

As I write this, he is off on his favorite kind of adventure, consuming life on a road trip. He will be spending his time observing, listening and recording the story of lives happening around him. He will compile evidence to reinforce his belief in people and community. He will learn from their examples and be inspired by their resolve and resiliency. That energy frees him from the gravity that holds other people back.

He doesn't so much ignore the negative noise, as much as he chooses to hear the songs and ideas and excitement.

He believes wholeheartedly in the goodness of people, in their ability to make a positive difference in the world at a time when the world really needs those differences.

His example rubs off on folks. He makes us feel more confident, challenges us to make ourselves and our communities better, more compassionate, more inclusive, more humane.

All of my friend's lives inspire mine. That they are all a little bit fearless makes me more brave. We all do it in our own way, defy gravity. Marching in support of what you believe in and protesting what you don't, defies gravity. So does giving blood, donating time at the food shelf, buying a veteran breakfast, letting a teacher know you appreciate what they do, giving a neighbor a lift to a doctor's appointment, mentoring at a local school, sharing a cup of coffee just to check in, turning the phone off, riding a bike instead of taking the car.

Go ahead. I dare you to defy gravity.