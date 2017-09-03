Out in Leftfield column: Passwords live long and prosper

Highly illogical: that's what Mr. Spock would have calmly stated after my recent phone conversation with a popular cell phone company. I was trying to cancel one of our five phone lines after our youngest daughter miraculously said she did not really need a phone anymore. I didn't ask "why," as I whipped out my cell phone like an old-West gunslinger and called the mother cell phone ship.

"I just need your pin number, sir, to complete the transaction," I was told with Vulcan-like emotion.

I asked, "How many numbers is the pin number?"

"I'm not allowed to tell you that, sir, but we can email it to the email address on file and you can create a temporary pin number," he said with a "Wrath of Kahn-like" evil confidence.

"OK," I said, "Emailing is fine."

I'm givin' her all she's got, Captain!: I only have three email accounts and I know each of their passwords, so I am confident this ship has sailed. However, I now needed a password to retrieve the pin number on-line. My password library is eight pages long and looks like the inside of the shed in "A Beautiful Mind." There are a plethora of words to describe my ever expanding 12-year-old password "reminder" pamphlet and "beautiful" is definitely not one of them. My password was illogical. I was thwarted again. My mind begins to wander like a dog chasing a wild pack of Klingon squirrels.

Dang it, Jim, I'm a columnist, not a computer!: I definitely have spoken with the mother ship in the past and remembered never needing a pin number when purchasing additional services, so I set my phaser to stun and made course to boldly go where no man has gone before; the back-door mother ship cell phone service reverse bait n' switch. It would work. I was sure it would. My plan was to call the mother cell phone ship and inquire about adding an additional number and then, once into my account, I would flip-flop like a live crappie on a dock and inexplicably decide to cancel a number.

Beam me up, Scotty: The reverse bait n' switch worked like William Shatner sideburns and all order was restored to the universe. The mother ship finally relented their stranglehold on my account access, however, I am quite confident the service person was donning an aggressive v-neck leather vest with no undershirt and sporting a silvery-gray mullet mane. I pictured him to be unusually tan for being in an indoor cubicle for 14 hours per day. With a metal armband-clad fist raised, he said in his best Ricardo Montalban accent, "Kuuuuhhrkkkk, you may have won this time, but there is a substantial phone termination fee and it will appear on your next billing cycle!"

The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or the one: As long as online identity theft is the final frontier of our economical law enforcement, passwords and pin numbers will live long and prosper. If the government needs to insert a microchip into my forehead to remain password protected until 2265, I will take that voyage! I don't care what they know I'm doing as long as I don't have to spend one more second on the loitering lethargy of password procrastination.

Until we boldly reach this shining star, remember, River Falls earthlings, keep your friends close and your passwords even closer (disclaimer: for security measures, please do not write them down or share with fellow crew members).