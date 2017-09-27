Superintendent's Column: Middle school parking, landscape changes
Barry Cain is the Ellsworth Community School District Superintendent
Beginning the first week of October and running through the remainder of the month, residents will see some changes to the landscape at Ellsworth Middle School. Work will be completed to add a parking lot to the area west of the pool and changes will also be made to the roadway south of the school to provide for additional parking along that roadway. In addition to this there will be some paved playground space added, sidewalk access to the softball field area, and changes to the front parking lot to provide for a safer student pick up and drop off area.
These changes were approved by the board this past spring and have been in the final design and bidding phases throughout the summer months. Residents who have attended large events at the middle school know of the parking shortages that often lead to residents walking from long distances. The parking lot west of the pool was originally planned a number of years ago and will provide a better entrance to the pool and needed parking in the area. Although the south roadway has been used for parking, the coming changes will better define the parking along that area to provide for a more efficient use of the area and improve safety.
The front parking lot changes will address long held concerns regarding the student drop off and pick up area. Changes are being finalized that will separate parking lot traffic from those cars that are picking up students. The changes to the area are relatively minor but we hope to greatly improve the safety of the area.
Updates will be provided to parents throughout the month regarding any traffic flow and student pick up or drop off systems insure a safe environment at the Middle School. We thank all parents and residents for their cooperation during this next month. Ultimately, these much needed changes should improve the areas for all.