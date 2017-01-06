Jan. 5, 2017: Letters to the Editor

We would like to extend a sincere thank you to Alice Smith and family for putting on a great Christmas Eve celebration. Jim and Donna Tilly were also a hit as our Mr. and Mrs. Claus. First Baptist church members really brightened up our residents Christmas Day with their thoughtful gifts to them. Finally, St. Thomas Episcopal Church members provided us with a blessed Christmas Eve Service. Without your extra time, our events would not have been extra special!!

Our musical volunteers were all exceptional! Music is a powerful piece for us and it puts spirit into our residents’ well being. Our days would not be as joyful without our gifted musicians. All of your extra time embraces happiness into our residents’ hearts. Thank you to the school groups that took the time out of their busy schedules to entertain for us. The residents enjoyed all of them!

The New Richmond community is filled with many individuals who are so thoughtful to serve and provide our residents with kindness, cheer and love. On behalf of all of us at The Deerfield senior community, we thank you for making our days grand and putting wonderful “smiles in our residents’ eyes”! We hope you think of us next year again and blessings for a blessed New Year!

Jackie Waalen

Housing Director

The Deerfield residents and staff

New Richmond

We’re all endangered

To the Editor:

Year’s end brought the disturbing news that the Wisconsin DNR has eliminated language on its web pages referring to human causes of climate change.

On its Great Lakes page, the DNR has newly included this disingenuous language: “... as it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change. The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth’s long history are being debated and researched by academic entities outside the Department of Natural Resources.”

But international “academic entities,” i.e., climate scientists, are telling us that the debate is over human agency in climate change is established beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bill Davis, head of the Madison chapter of the Sierra Club, has commented that the DNR’s latest refusal of the evidence of climate science is “unfortunate but not surprising — they’ve been doing it pretty much since Walker got into office.”

The Wisconsin state government’s rejection of climate science fits a concerted widespread climate change denial on the part of prominent GOP political figures, including the president-elect.

The poster child for outright antagonism toward climate science is Mr. Trump’s pick for Environmental Protection Agency head, Scott Pruitt, a climate change denier and friend of the oil and gas industry who has actually sued the EPA several times.

Trump’s choice of Exxon-Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State clearly will do nothing to lessen our reliance on fossil fuels in time to avert the worst consequences of global climate change.

This comes at a time when Exxon is under investigation for withholding from the public what it already knew years ago about the dangers of climate change.

These nominees must be blocked. Under the proposed Trump cabinet, we are all endangered species.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls

Last chance?

To the Editor:

In the interest of full disclosure I’m one of those who dwell in the basket of deplorables. I didn’t sign up for that distinction. It was given to me because I fell in with a group of millions of citizens who were considered racists and sexists. I’m not certain how I got that label since I chose my candidate from the Republican primary lineup of two Hispanic men, one black man and a woman. Oh, and a few white men thrown in for balance.

Again, for full disclosure I neither liked nor voted in the primary for the man who became the president-elect of our republic. I never appreciated Mr. Trump’s off-the- cuff hateful comments toward any target he chose.

The race for the White House was not between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Mr. Trump was running against President Obama’s policies which would have continued to be catastrophic for our country carried on by his hand puppet Hillary Clinton. She never denied agreeing with her master.

Perhaps the greatest concern on the minds of American citizens is the lack of control of our borders and poor vetting of immigrants. First, in an effort to soften the potential damage by those entering our country illegally the “leftist” continually refer to them as “undocumented immigrants.” The legal term (Title 8 of the US Code) is “Illegal Alien” or in the jargon of the Border Patrol, IAs. Those of us who are involved in the border crisis often quip, “If illegal aliens are undocumented immigrants, then drug smugglers are unlicensed pharmacists.”

Obama’s leftists continually tout: “We are a nation of immigrants” as though it is something unusual and special. Name any country in the world which hasn’t been or isn’t still a land inhabited by immigrants?

In fiscal year 2016 the U.S. has accepted more than 12,500 Syrian refugees. Each of our intelligence agencies warned the administration without success that it was impossible to vet these Syrians and almost certainly some are potential terrorists. President Obama, not content with those numbers has called for an increase of 29 percent for next fiscal year. Hillary Clinton, as you recall campaigned to raise the number by 550 percent. ISIS has clearly let it be known their plan is to inhabit our country and slowly take us into an Islam Caliphate with Sharia law. With that promise hanging over us why is this administration acting to assist our enemies?

Just to add fuel to the fire, ICE released onto our streets 36,000 illegal aliens convicted of felonies perpetrated in our country. A new Rasmussen report announced results of a survey which indicated that 81 percent of likely American voters favor a plan to deport all illegal aliens who have been convicted of a felony. Shockingly 13 percent disagreed with that survey.

Perhaps hope has conquered my previous doubts. Each day I watch and listen to President-elect Trump prepare his administration the more confident I am he will succeed in what he promises.

As one last thrust of his uncontrolled destruction Obama quietly shut down Operation Phalanx which is an aerial surveillance program that assists Border Patrol agents while intercepting drug smugglers and illegal crossings. It had been fully funded for 2017 and Democrat Rep. Cuellar vows to challenge this travesty.

I offer my thanks to all the “deplorables” who rose to the occasion as I sincerely believe this is our last chance to survive as a Democratic nation.

I welcome and will respond to all emails at gkmeinert@unac.com.

Gary Meinert

Boulder Junction