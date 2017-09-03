Letters to the Editor

"Discrimination Policy"

In this politically correct society I've been asked to come up with my version of a Discrimination Policy. So after much thought and sleepless nights here goes.

Any company I'm in control of will not discriminate against anyone because of their childhood, race, gender, age, sexual orientation, upbringing, religious belief, height, background, weight, color, parents, friends, nationality, political party, education, origin, sexual preference, income, vehicle preference, sports team, place of employment, previous employment, marital status, and financial ability. Any other reasons will be considered on a one-to-one basis except for the following:

We will discriminate against assholes or;

We will discriminate against anyone conducting themselves like an ass.

Anyone contesting my policy will be referred to the last two sentences and instructed to choose.

Tony R. Huppert

Spring Valley

Global warming and diplomacy

TO THE EDITOR

To counter global warming, it has been proposed that snow be blown in the cold of the Arctic and Antarctic nights, which last for months. Then when the sun comes up in the spring, its rays don't penetrate into the water, but bounce off the white snow back into outer space.

If then, water is to be sprayed in the Arctic to make icebergs for the polar bears and to rebuild the ice sheet over the Arctic Ocean faster than it would be rebuilt each winter without spraying, we may also want to add sawdust or shredded newsprint to the spray, because it's known that ice made of 14 percent sawdust is stronger, quite as rebar strengthens concrete.

There are millions of dead trees standing in Canadian forests, killed by insect borers, owing to global warming. The will do for the sawdust—which will cool the planet and defeat the borers! Pykecrete was invented during World War II. The idea was to make a giant aircraft carrier, an ice island on which submarine-hunting airplanes might land and refuel and take off in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. For such a giant carrier, capable of steaming south in the Pacific toward Japan, a complex structure was proposed. Ours is simple.

We need no frame into which, or onto which, to spray water. We merely inject the dust behind the nozzle. Snow forms, falls, floats and piles up. Pykecrete weakens at temperatures of 5 degrees or above, but our iceberg need not remain in one piece. We look only at the slower rate of melting which filler gives.

The water sprayed into 40 or 50 degrees below will freeze, and as the mountain becomes larger, its heart stays cold, despite the sea around it being as warm as 28 degrees.

The bears would enjoy their shelves far into summer, where today no ice is. Bears can smell a seal a hundred miles distant. We kill a few and seed the shelf to draw the bears. What if the sawdust makes it orange? Orange ice would absorb the rays of the summer sun more readily; it would melt, but you dust with a coat of pure white snow for reflectivity. Pykecrete is like diplomacy. Its perpetual labor is delay, delay.

Vincent Shaw Flack

Ellsworth

We'll be left to pay the interest

TO THE EDITOR

The recent Foxconn manufacturing deal for Wisconsin has been in the news recently. It supposedly is the best deal for Wisconsin since Scott Walker was elected governor.

In response for a promise to start up a large, new manufacturing plant somewhere in S.E Wisconsin to make LCD flat screen monitors such as used in iPhones, the state taxpayers will pony up $3 billion in economic incentives to the company. That on top of needed additional highway infrastructure construction (for the project) and freedom from most environmental responsibilities in building the facilities.

According to our Legislative Fiscal Bureau's estimate the state would break even on this incentive package in about the year 2043, and that is only if the new plant actually employs 13,000 people. Even then the incentive package would come at a cost of $230,000 per job! Yes, Wisconsin badly needs more jobs but here we are dealing with a rather unscrupulous Chinese firm with a poor reputation for carrying out promises of establishing manufacturing in the U.S. Check with Pennsylvania.

We should have an ironclad guarantee from Foxconn to do what they promise or suffer serious penalties. So far I believe our Assembly has passed the incentive package with little or no penalty attached for failing to deliver. Our western Wisconsin Republican Assemblymen, including Shannon Zimmerman, have already voted to approve it but they and Sheila Harsdorf, if she votes for it which she will if Walker and Fitzgerald want it, should explain to us where the $3 billion is coming from.

If someone proposed a bill that provided that kind of support for education or health care in the state, they all would have a fit. Are they going to take it from funds for education or health care? From the road building funds? Are they going to tax the rich, the working class, homeowners, or corporations? Are they going to borrow it - the most likely scenario? That would leave us, our children, and our grandchildren to pay the interest.

Lou Greub

River Falls

Racial rhetoric

TO THE EDITOR

Our political atmosphere is toxic and it is becoming worse daily. The hatemongers are out "big league" spewing their hate-filled messages on email, Facebook or whatever.

My usually nice brother-in-law who we know has prejudices but kept them to himself is now showing them. He lives in a lovely Milwaukee suburb. He is 89 years old, and can't stand straight due to a bad back, is a former trap shooter who now has a license to carry. His wife proudly told us he has hollow point bullets so if he has to shoot someone it won't go through and kill a second person by mistake. I doubt a trip to Brookfield is one I want to make anytime soon.

Ken recently sent a horrid email that is circulating regarding Muslims. Near the end it said if I don't pass it on I was part of "The American problem."

Now, it took me a while to answer as he is family. But after two days I did. First you need to know his brother's daughter has converted to Islam; her name is Denise. My answer was to tell him, "I cannot pass this on as it is too hateful; did you send it to Denise?" A week later I got another racist story about a Muslim and the Bible from a friend who is not racist but loves the Bible. I told her to look up Snopes and read about this false story.

We need to tone down the rhetoric. Please do not send on these hateful, racist stories. Just delete it if you are not brave enough to ask the person not to send these items to you. They are not funny, they are hurtful and hateful. Some people will look up Snopes but most just believe the stuff and pass it along. I will bet Ken did not pass that story on to his niece as he personally knows her. WE are the problem in America if we send things on to perpetuate myths of hate. Don't help the crazies in their quest to purify America. So whether the story is about Muslims, Jews, Catholics, Hindus, African Americans, Native Americans or anybody—QUIT and THINK before you send it on.

Daryl Donath

Prescott