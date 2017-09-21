From where I sit, I was puzzled when I first read that the most successful and powerful online retailer in the country wanted to acquire Whole Foods Market Inc.

That actuation prompted me to wonder if there a bigger and broader concern that we all should be concerned with?

Keep in mind that Amazon reported after making the deal with Whole Foods, they announced price cuts of up to even 43 percent at the Whole Foods locations which are breath-taking to say the least. Especially when you consider that the grocery market is unlike other retailers who have high markup capabilities. In fact, the supermarket business is a low-margin industry, with the average profit margin for supermarkets typically ranging from 1 to 2 percent.

I read in the Star Tribune that the tech industry is really excited the prospect of many new tech jobs that would likely be created in the event that Amazon opens a second office in Minnesota.

As a retired Independent recruiter I can relate to that excitement and opportunity, but I have to ask, at what cost to the consumer these news jobs likely would be acquired at.

By cutting prices by 43 percent for same products that the consumer can buy at CUB and Target, one has to wonder how long these two retailers as well as other national grocery retailers keep their doors open.

Robert L. Rystrom

River Falls

Who's this "Nobody?"

TO THE EDITOR

As one drives around or reads any articles the number one ads are "Help Wanted." Businesses are starting to close because of lack of labor. But, the word is "nobody" wants to work.

Who is this "nobody" they are referring to? I think it is just easier to say "nobody" wants to work then to face the real problem. I think before someone has the right to say "nobody" wants to work, they should have to do research and get a list of these "nobodies" and find out why they aren't working.

I had a conversation with one of my suppliers this morning saying he is so short of help, he wishes instead of a wall they would build a bridge to get more labor to fill the job openings.

Tony R. Huppert

Spring Valley

Nice billboard, wrong county

TO THE EDITOR

A billboard on Highway 65 south of River Falls thanks St. Croix County residents and gives a web link to a UW-Madison fundraising site. The problem is that the sign is in Pierce County, in a position where most who see it are Pierce County residents.

I wrote to the organization noting their apparent lack of knowledge of western Wisconsin geography — after all Madison is far from here. They responded that they knew the sign was in the wrong county. It was there because our area has so little available billboard space. Heavens! We have a critical billboard shortage! I guess we prefer our beautiful countryside to messages from entities hundreds of miles away. I can't decide which is a worse use of donor dollars — locating a billboard in the wrong county due to ignorance or due to expediency.

Their website does have a nice piece for Pierce County honoring long-time UWRF history professor Dr. Ed Peterson. I asked where the billboard for this is, and have yet to get a response. If any body spots it, please let me know. It might be in Polk County.

Bill Cordua

River Falls