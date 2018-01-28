Letter: Swift action from students, law enforcement

RELATED: Report of holstered firearm puts Dakota County Technical College on lockdown

Based on the information we had at the time, our security officer, a Dakota County Sheriff's deputy, acted swiftly to secure the campus. Within minutes, we had law enforcement officers from Rosemount, Apple Valley, Burnsville and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office responding to the possible threat. Because of their swift and coordinated action, the college was secured and declared safe in a little more than an hour.

On behalf of my colleagues, our students and their families, I want to thank the officers from all the jurisdictions that responded to DCTC. We deeply appreciate law enforcement's actions to safely and professionally ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

Tim Wynes, JD

Tim Wynes is president of Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College.