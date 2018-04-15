Letter to the editor: Immunizations impact everyone

While many of these children die in countries across the ocean, measles (just like any disease) knows no borders. In fact, the Twin Cities just recently experienced its own measles outbreak only one year ago. Of the 8,000 people who were exposed to the disease, 75 of those were infected, and 22 needed to be hospitalized. In 2017, this was the largest measles outbreak in the country.

As an undergraduate studying Public Health hoping to work with children in the future, I have a strong interest in ensuring every child and family have access to basic health necessities like the MMR vaccine that will help them grow up to live a healthy life. With World Immunization Week quickly approaching (April 22-28), now more than ever is an opportune time to act by calling, emailing, or even tweeting at your member of congress to ask them to support the MMR Initiative by strengthening funding for programs like UNICEF, Gavi, and USAID. In today's global society, immunizations impact everyone's lives, which is why we need to act now.

Emma Connors

Woodbury