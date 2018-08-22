Really? Surrounding me were other veterans. I wanted to honor them. Give them roses. Respect. I wanted to hug and thank the two ladies who laid roses on the cross for loved ones killed. No, we are not the greatest generation, but a great generation. Ordinary people doing extraordinary service.

Here was the color guard. Loyal men, who year after year, march in, looking great, white gloves—a salute. Thank you. There was a beautiful rendering of two national anthems. The bugler played taps. The great lunch. The four pilots honoring us, honoring the dead. Precision—thank you to the great generations that rise up and follow orders. They are drafted. They enlist. They do basic training, board ships, fly to combat zones. Most fly home again and try to adjust to being home. They are the great generation. There is none that is the greatest.

We don't always agree with our nation's political establishment. Have all the wars been just? No. Yet the nation calls us and we respond. We leave home, friends. Most come home again. Some not. They are all extraordinary people and I respect them all.

Should I accept your thanks? Should I accept this honor? Of course, but deep in my being, I thank all of you who served. From a member, not of the greatest generation, but a great one whose members gave much, I respect all of you including civilians. Many of us are passing away. Keep remembering and giving thanks. I hear the taps.

Paul K. Martinson

Former member of the 46th Engineers, 8th Army

Hudson

Wisconsin has jobs

TO THE EDITOR

In 1984, Ronald Reagan released his famous "Morning in America" ad, signaling how much better off we were than four years prior. With all of the great economic news coming in on a daily basis, I am comfortable declaring that it is "Morning in America" again. The policies being pushed by Republicans have given our economy a much needed jumpstart. There are 6.7 million open jobs in America, and only 6.3 million unemployed Americans! In Wisconsin, we recently recorded the lowest unemployment rate in our state's history. In addition to bringing in the bread, the benefits of having a job extend far beyond the actual paycheck. Research has shown that non-monetary aspects of employment are significant to an individual's sense of wellbeing. The daily structure, social interactions, hopes for advancement and other goals all combine to exert a strong influence on an individual's happiness. Unemployment = misery! Now is the time to go out there and get a great job. But whether you are employed or not, think back and ask yourself if you are better off now than you we're two years ago. Like the vast majority of Americans, I'm sure that answer will be a resounding "Yes."

Elisabeth Nelson

Hudson

Day by day

TO THE EDITOR

When are the American people ever going to realize that our nation's president is all about himself and his power to control every aspect of government and to destroy what he doesn't want?

This president will go after anybody who gets in his way.

This president has no respect for the rules of law, freedom of speech or democracy. Lies and hatred are a part of his every day life and his administration lies to cover up his lies.

This president has done his best to destroy the credibility of America and he doesn't care.

This president is not making America great, he is destroying it day by day.

Faye Schlemmer

Hudson

Learn more about NRA School Shield program

TO THE EDITOR

Our school district just received a School Safety Grant of $188,385 from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. We all want our children as well as all staff to be safe. I'm not sure how far this money will go after covering windows and doors at entrances, hard-locking and adding shatter-proof films to windows and doors at entrances, reassessing (covering or eliminating?) all the big windows inside the schools, training staff to recognize at-risk children, and installing security software. And there could be more.

Did you know the National Rifle Association (yes the evil NRA) has a program called National School Shield which launched in 2012? It provides a "comprehensive vulnerability assessment ... including a school climate evaluation, physical security, communications systems, overall preparedness and more." They also "facilitate critical partnerships between school officials, law enforcement and local leadership." The program will also help the school decide if there should be trained armed security.

Resources are FREE OF CHARGE and funded through grants donated by NRA members and supporters. Tell the school superintendent and board you want the National School Shield program so they will have more resources and information to keep everyone safe at school.

Pat Sabin

Hudson

Hold Trump accountable for inaccuracy

TO THE EDITOR

As the press points out misleading/inaccurate statements President Trump makes in campaign speeches, tweets and press conferences, Trump counters with, "Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news. Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening."

President Trump calls "fake news," a label he pins on nearly all media outlets except Fox News, "the enemy of the American people."

According to the three Washington Post journalists assigned to update a fact-checker database that analyzes, categorizes and tracks every suspect statement made by Trump, as of Aug. 1, 2018, Trump made 4,229 false/misleading claims in the 558 days since being sworn in as president, with nearly 150 untrue claims being repeated at least three times.

One-third of the President's false claims relate to economic issues: getting the size of trade deficits wrong and presenting numbers in a misleading fashion, displaying a basic misunderstanding of economics; taking credit for jobs created before he became president and business decisions with which he had no role; boasting about jobs numbers, even though annual job growth under his presidency is slower than Obama's last five years of leadership.

Washington Post analysis of one Montana campaign speech Trump made in July found 76 percent of the assertions made were false, misleading or unsupported by evidence.

Peter Wehner of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, who served under Presidents Reagan, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush, opines that Trump is a pathological liar who lies on personal, political, domestic and international matters, often lying needlessly.

Trump attacks the media because it is the institution that demands accountability when it comes to truth-telling, and Trump knows he has to delegitimize the media so he can get away with what for anyone else would be unacceptable behavior.

Our country can't function if we don't agree on common sets of facts. It is unacceptable that Fox News enables Trump by letting false claims go unchecked, leading many people to believe Trump's lies. Call Fox News, 1-888-369-4762, to insist they hold Trump and his administration accountable for inaccurate statements.

Jeanne Larson

Phillips