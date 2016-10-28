Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    NR Citizen of the Year nominations being accepted until Nov. 4

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 4:35 p.m.
    Patty Berger (right) accepts the 2015 New Richmond Citizen of the Year Award from chamber director Rob Kreibich. Nominations for this year's award has been extended through Nov. 4. (Raymond T. Rivard photo)

    The New Richmond Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the New Richmond News, is seeking nominations for the 2016 Citizen of the Year.

    The award recognizes a New Richmond area resident who has made a positive and noteworthy contribution to the community.

    Nominations will be accepted from Friday, Oct. 14, and continue through Friday, Nov. 4.

    Voting will follow for two weeks, starting Monday, Nov. 7, and continuing through 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18.

    After the the voting is completed, the 2015 Citizen of the Year will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at R&D Catering.

    Last year’s Citizen of the Year was won by Patty Berger, with the announcement being held at Barley John’s.

    To make your nomination, please visit newrichmond-news.com or go directly to the nomination page at

    https://docs.google.com/a/rivertowns.net/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfM__Z5Dpuf2gO....

    For more information, call the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce at 715-563-3923 or the New Richmond News at 715-243-7767.

    Explore related topics:Peoplenew richmondnewrichmond-news.comcitizen of the yearwisconsin
    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
    Advertisement