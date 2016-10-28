The award recognizes a New Richmond area resident who has made a positive and noteworthy contribution to the community.

Nominations will be accepted from Friday, Oct. 14, and continue through Friday, Nov. 4.

Voting will follow for two weeks, starting Monday, Nov. 7, and continuing through 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18.

After the the voting is completed, the 2015 Citizen of the Year will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at R&D Catering.

Last year’s Citizen of the Year was won by Patty Berger, with the announcement being held at Barley John’s.

To make your nomination, please visit newrichmond-news.com or go directly to the nomination page at

https://docs.google.com/a/rivertowns.net/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfM__Z5Dpuf2gO....

For more information, call the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce at 715-563-3923 or the New Richmond News at 715-243-7767.