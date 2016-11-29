“I am grateful that I have my health, my family’s healthy and I’m glad to live in America.”

— Arne Faaren

New Richmond

---

“My wife, my family, God and country, in that order.”

— Douglas Belisle

Deer Park

---

“A conservative majority. Been waiting a long time.”

— Mike LaBossiere

Somerset

---

“My family, my friends and I’m in pretty good health.”

— Paul Kittel

New Richmond

---

“My health, my children’s health. Most grateful for my family, that’s the most important thing.”

— Sean McLay

St. Paul, Minn.

---

“Having all of my family, my children, everybody’s healthy. It’s time to deer hunt and then all get together to celebrate Thanksgiving.”

— Val Severson

New Richmond