Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Inquiring Reporter: What are you grateful for this Thanksgiving?

    By Tom Lindfors Today at 10:00 a.m.

    This week's Inquiring Reporter question focused on Thanksgiving and all that one has to be thankful.

    The following are the answers of those asked this week's question ...

    Arne Faaren“I am grateful that I have my health, my family’s healthy and I’m glad to live in America.”

    — Arne Faaren

    New Richmond

    ---

    Douglas Belisle“My wife, my family, God and country, in that order.”

    — Douglas Belisle

    Deer Park

    ---

    Mike Labossiere“A conservative majority. Been waiting a long time.”

    — Mike LaBossiere

    Somerset

    ---

    Paul Kittel“My family, my friends and I’m in pretty good health.”

    — Paul Kittel

    New Richmond

    ---

    Sean McLay“My health, my children’s health. Most grateful for my family, that’s the most important thing.”

    — Sean McLay

    St. Paul, Minn.

    ---

    Val Severson“Having all of my family, my children, everybody’s healthy. It’s time to deer hunt and then all get together to celebrate Thanksgiving.”

    — Val Severson

    New Richmond

    Explore related topics:Peoplenewrichmond-news.comnew richmondreporter question of the weekwisconsin
    Advertisement
    randomness