Finding your roots: Martell Township

Martell Township was set apart in 1854 when Pierce County was formed. Pierce County was divided into three large townships at the time: Martell, Greenwood and Prescott. Martell was later subdivided into several townships.

The township organizational meetings were held in the cabins of Joseph Martell and Amos Bonesteel. The first Martell board of supervisors included Amos Bonesteel, R.J. Thompson and Matthias Slaten. Bonesteel was a veteran of the War of 1812. Thompson owned the first flour mill in the area.

Frenchmen by the names of Exard Jacques (Jock), Roman Kay, Joseph Martell, Lewis LaFoe and John Dee (or Deck) were the first settlers. Roman Kay was one of the earliest owning land by 1850. They settled in and north of what would become the village of Martell, originally known sometimes as Rising Sun, Sunrise, Roach’s Huddle and even Ratville.

Isaac Elliot also purchased land where the village of Martell would grow. Elliott and Ole Rasmussen had a store where supplies were sold.

The first school in the township was established in the village in 1855. The first post office was established in 1863 and located just south of Martell village in the area of the carding mill. Ole Rasmussen was the postmaster.

The area was early on served by ministers who travelled through large areas preaching as they reached settlements. The first congregation organized in the area was at New Centerville in 1855. By 1858, the Rush River congregation had organized and were constructing a church. In 1869, talk was going on about building a church at South Rush River where a cemetery already existed. The first burial in the cemetery was that of Tron Moen in Dec. 1861.

Several mills were soon erected on the Rush River near and within the village. Besides the flour/grist mill, two saw mills were operating here by 1877. Down river about a mile in Section 24 , the Winger brothers had another sawmill, a grist mill and a carding mill for processing wool. Later the carding mill was moved into the village and still owned and operated by the Wingers.

Thomas Hurley was another early settler claiming acreage near Cave Creek, a tributary of the Rush River. Rush River ran through the entire township providing water power for many early mills and was a wonderful trout stream and still is today.

The land to the west of the river was more open prairie with the “Big Woods” on the eastern side. Many early settlers to the township were of Norwegian birth and heritage with few Irish and German settlers mixed in.

Among the early settlers were: J. Martell, A. Hall, several Andersons, J. Dee, C. & J. Deyarmond, I. Elliott, O. Evanson, A. Bakke, J. Austerrud, A. Barg, G. Forseth, N. Hovde, several Iversons, R. & H. Kay, F. Roche, A. Bonesteel, several Olsens and Olsons, C. & A. Peterson, A. & J. Tonneson, M. Christopherson, J. Warner, O. Winger, P. Jensen, S. Thorson, J. Bonin, S. Halvorson, E. Husfloen, T. Hurley, J. Bowen, W. Caldwell, several Biscournais brothers (the Kay family), H. Herum, H. Halvorson, T. McFaden, H. Gilstad, W. Moore, C. Mapes, C. Heyerdahl, O. Sather, E. Thygeson, several Nelsons, O. Winger, E. Knight, J. Teachout, P. Nielson, and others.

If an ancestor is among any of these pioneer families, the Pierce County Historical Association needs your help. We are looking for information and photos for a summer 2017 exhibit on pioneers in Pierce County. We are interested in photos of early businesses and farms. Photos can be copied and your original returned. PCHA, P.O.Box 148 Ellsworth, WI 54011, or phone 715-273-0118 and leave your contact information.

