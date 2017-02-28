A tribute: SV mourns loss of longtime fire chief

Shafer joined Spring Valley Fire in 1979 and began wearing the white chief’s helmet in 1986. Although he passed the chief title on to longtime Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fitzjarrell Jan. 1, he said in an interview with the Herald in January that he couldn’t imagine not being on the fire department. He was also a member of Spring Valley Ambulance for 20 years.

Shafer touched the lives of many, not just in Spring Valley, but across Pierce County. His service family in Spring Valley is reeling from the news.

“We as a family at Spring Valley Area Emergency Services are deeply saddened by the loss of Terry Shafer,” said Assistant Director of EMS Brad Jorgenson. “Terry was the definition of a leader, always there to support his fellow man at any expense.

“We will always remember Terry for his forward thinking, extraordinary leadership, and compassion for our community. We extend our deepest sympathy to his loved ones during this time of loss.”

Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove appreciated Shafer’s wisdom and care with is words.

“Terry was the guy that would sit back and listen and not say much,” Hove said. “But when he did speak everyone listened. He cared about everyone.

“When he would be working on a grant for the county or counties he was always concerned on how this was going to help all, and not just his area. Terry was a huge asset to this county, a great friend and mentor and will be greatly missed by all.”

Spring Valley firefighter and village board trustee Andy Vorlicek said he doesn’t have words to express his sadness. Shafer was family, and his father’s best friend.

“Terry had been such an integral part of our community and everyone who knew him or had any interactions with him would agree,” Vorlicek said. “Terry has donated thousands of hours of his personal time for the betterment of our community.

“His efforts while leading the fire department have placed our members on a very solid foundation that we continue to grow and improve upon.”

Vorlicek admits he can’t pick just one memory of Shafer to share. He spent hours with him at the fire station, going to fire department functions and emergencies as a child.

“I don't know where I would be today if it wasn't for the influence that Terry has had on me,” the St. Paul firefighter said. “I wanted to be Terry when I grew up and our interactions motivated me to join the fire department during high school, enlist in the Air Force to train as a firefighter, attend paramedic school, join the Saint Paul Fire Department and ultimately be promoted to Fire Captain and receiving a commission in the Air Force.”

Vorlicek presented Shafer with a plaque at the Jan. 5 village board meeting, honoring him for his years of service. As he said, there wasn’t a single project in town with which Shafer wasn’t involved.

“I was so fortunate to have been able to have visited with Terry twice the day of his passing,” Vorlicek said. “It will help to comfort my family and I as we all mourn his loss.”

Shafer was a 1972 graduate of Spring Valley High School. As a master electrician, he founded Shafer Electric in the 1980s and grew the business to two locations.

He married Marsha Erickson on Aug. 7, 1976. They had three children: Chad, Kari and Todd. He adored his 11 grandchildren and special friend Sue Gregg, according to his obituary.

It was evident Shafer touched the hearts of many, evidenced by the volume of emails the Herald received. Below are comments from his friends and neighbors.

Spring Valley Village Clerk Luann Emerson said: “I haven’t worked very long with Terry but he stopped in my office frequently to check on village happenings, let me know what the ‘word around town’ was, or to get the ‘in’ on previous night’s board meetings. He would update me on the history of certain situations so I could fully understand what was going on, tell me how a certain event took place, or just fill me in knowing I was the new kid on the block. He was a wealth of information! I will miss his smiling face walking through the door.”

Village President Marsha Brunkhorst said Shafer was not only a committed community member, but her friend and neighbor.

“There are very few activities or organizations in our community to which Terry hadn’t provided assistance – very often with no recognition or compensation,” Brunkhorst said. “He was never looking for recognition, just a chance to help others.”

Former Prescott Fire Chief Bill Dravis worked with Shafer on the Pierce County Fire Officers committee. Shafer was especially proud of their work to implement Mutual Aid Box Alarm Systems in Pierce County, a “mutual aid measure that may be used for deploying fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel in a multi-jurisdictional and/or multi-agency response.”

“One of the finest gentlemen I have ever had the privilege to work with,” Dravis said. “Many can learn from the way he served his community.”

Julie Ducklow grew up next to Shafer on the family farm in El Paso. She will never forget him.

“Our paths continued to cross in our adult lives from being on the Shafer Electric ‘Shafer Shocker’ couples volleyball team in the 1980's to Spring Valley community projects,” Ducklow said. “Most notably for me is how for many years Terry made sure the FD assisted with hanging the SV village flower pots up each Spring and took them down each Fall.”

Her sister, Diane Huebel, also remembers how he supported the Spring Valley Gardeners. At the first sign of good weather, the gardeners would call Shafer for help in hanging the baskets. He took great care to make sure everyone was safe.

“He never let us get near the fire truck without a brief orientation on safety of getting into and riding on the fire truck,” Huebel recalled. “I talked to Terry just ten days ago, and he said he would be hanging our baskets again and that he was not retired from helping the Spring Valley Gardeners. I have a feeling our baskets will flourish this spring.”

Village trustee Mary Ducklow will miss Shafer’s ability to make tough problems seem manageable.

“Terry helped with such a wide range of things for Spring Valley, from the trout pond to making sure everyone had electricity for Dam Days to making sure all the Village flags were at half mast when they needed to be.” Ducklow said. “Terry always approached whatever he was doing with such enthusiasm and pride that it definitely would rub off on everyone around him.”

Shafer’s visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley and one hour prior to the service on Friday at church. Funeral mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3 at Sacred Heart Church. A procession of fire trucks and emergency vehicles will lead Shafer to his final resting place in St Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, El Paso Township.

See the full obituary here.