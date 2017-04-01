A life-changing instant: Benefit for Bre is April 8

Breanna's grandmother, Loretta Knight, recalls bringing Breanna snowboarding; she did not want to leave the snowy slopes.

"When she makes up her mind, she's going to do it," Knight said. "All of her friends were snowboarding, so I took her out to the slopes at 8 in the morning and she would not come home until she could snowboard."

Breanna, 23, went to college not far from home at UW-River Falls to study business. She spent time with friends and had a steady job at Dairy Queen in Prescott.

Nov. 19, 2016 was a normal day for Breanna. She went to work, came home and spent time with her family, who invited friends over that night. Together they watched her old volleyball videos and a calculus video Breanna made for school.

It was late, almost midnight, when Breanna headed to River Falls to spend time with her friends.

This is when Breanna's life changed. This is when her parents' lives changed. This is when her grandparents' lives changed.

This is when Breanna lost her legs.

A fight with a deer

Breanna took her mom's car that night because her car had a flat tire.

She was headed eastbound on Highway 29 when a deer jumped out from the woods. Breanna hit the deer, did a 180 and smashed into the guardrail.

Fifteen minutes after the accident Randy and Pam got a call from a young girl named Rachel Kelm. Kelm was driving behind Breanna and saw the whole accident take place.

"It was completely dark and I couldn't find anything," Breanna said. "I didn't really know what was happening but I knew I hit the guardrail. Then I heard someone's voice."

Rachel left the scene to get her mother, NolaKay Kelm. The Kelms only live a short distance away from the accident scene, and Rachel was unsure what to do. Rachel and NolaKay came back to the scene to be with Breanna until help arrived.

"I felt like she just left," Pam said about receiving the call no parent ever wants to get.

Pam calls the Kelms Breanna's "angels" and thanks them for staying with their daughter.

Breanna called out to the Kelms, asking if her car was totaled. They replied yes.

"I thought, my parents are going to kill me because it's my mom's car," Breanna said.

Before passing out, Breanna said she was complaining to the mother and daughter about something leaking from the car.

"I put my hand down and I was like 'The car's leaking'...that's when they saw the blood," Breanna said.

Randy and Pam were on their way to the accident to pick up Breanna. At this time, they were unaware of the severity of the accident and thought Breanna had just totaled a car.

"At first we were nonchalant about it and to be honest, we thought 'That damn kid,'" Pam said. "All Rachel told us was she hit a guardrail."

Pam received a call from the "angels" when they were on their way to the scene saying the ambulance and fire truck were there.

"We pulled up and everything is just lit up," Randy said.

"I think I jumped out of the truck before he even stopped," Pam said.

Pam and Randy were told Breanna was in the ambulance and would be transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

"When we got there, she was already in the ambulance, and I'm just pounding on the back window to let me in and they wouldn't," Pam said. "I kept saying 'Let me in, let me in, that's my baby.' But they wouldn't let me in."

Her parents could see her inside the ambulance; she was coherent. Randy noticed that Breanna was missing her right leg.

"I knew one leg was not there," Randy said.

When they arrived at Regions, the lead surgeon walked them through the surgical procedure. Pam said she doesn't remember anything that was said.

She saw Breanna being wheeled out on a bed down the hallway. Pam sprinted to be by her only child's side.

"I said 'You go, honey,'" Pam said.

Breanna said she couldn't feel her legs, with Pam reassuring her she was safe. Minutes from a surgery that would save her life and remove her other leg, Breanna was focused on one thing.

"She was like, that f-ing deer," Pam said.

That phrase rang through the hallway of Regions into the surgery room.

Days after the surgery, with a breathing tube still in place and on heavy pain medication, Breanna wrote a note to her parents.

"Pam and I thought she was going to write something about her legs," Randy said. "And the nurse said 'I can't believe she could even write anything.'"

Breanna wrote to her parents asking them to call Dairy Queen, alerting them she wouldn't be able to make her shift that day.

"She was pretty witty," Pam said laughing. "We were either laughing or crying. There wasn't much in between."

Breanna didn't know she was missing her legs until the third day in the hospital.

"She looked at me with those big brown eyes and said 'Mom, I don't have my legs anymore, do I?' I said 'nope, you don't,'" Pam said.

The recovery

Life hasn't slowed down for Breanna. She's five months removed from a life-changing experience and has, what seems to be, a never-ending slew of appointments with which to deal.

"Every day of the week we have appointments," Pam said. "Sometimes two or more appointments in a day."

Physical therapy, therapy, getting fit for prosthetics, and regular visits with her doctor at Regions.

A silver lining is Breanna's love of physical therapy. She goes three times a week and practices walking on her "stubbies," or prosthetic legs.

Breanna is taking strides that most amputees need months to accomplish in a matter of two tries.

"Bre's always had really good balance," Randy said.

She's getting stronger, walking and doing exercises to strengthen her core.

"It feels really good just to stand up...it's weird because you're kicking your legs," Breanna said. "They said it's equivalent to walking on stilts because you can't feel it."

Breanna is on beginner stubbies with a knee that's locked in place, giving her a stiff walking stride. On March 29, she'll be given a knee that's able to bend, giving her a more natural, normal walking stride.

"I'm not going to waddle anymore," Breanna said laughing.

The Kinnemans are working with Tillges Certified Orthotic Prosthetic in Woodbury, Minn.; Breanna called them "a second family."

Immediately the Kinnemans were blown away by the prosthetic technology.

"The first time we were sitting there, there was another gentleman walking with a prosthetic leg...and you couldn't tell he didn't have a leg by the way he was walking," Randy said.

Once Breanna receives her prosthetic legs, she'll be using them six hours a day, with the rest of the time in her wheelchair.

A sense of normalcy

Breanna has good days and bad days. More good than bad, but some days she gets upset and doesn't want to be out in public.

Recently, Breanna and Pam went to the UWRF campus. With Breanna in her wheelchair, getting access to buildings was frustrating and with all of the people around Breanna got nervous and uncomfortable.

"I've noticed I'm really good in public, but being a big crowds I get very overwhelmed," Breanna said. "I feel like everyone is staring at me and I hate it."

At her Prescott home, ramps were installed. Randy helped design a special platform for Breanna to sit on to shower independently. Breanna admits she's glad she doesn't have to shower with her mother.

The Kinnemans said many people volunteered to redesign the home, donating their time and materials to make it easier on the family.

Breanna has discovered things about herself she didn't know from her therapy. She's positive, constantly, even to the extent her doctors were worried that she wasn't capturing the reality of the situation.

Ken and Loretta are proud of their granddaughter and how she's handled the situation. Ken said he even feels like the situation has brought the family closer than ever.

"The dynamics of the family have changed...it just woke us up and brought us to a whole other level," Ken said.

With her life going back to a semi-normal routine, Breanna has considered her future and what she wants to do. She's currently studying business at UWRF, but isn't sure if that's the path on which she'll continue. She's been asked to speak about her experience and wants to help others heal as well, but doesn't know if she wants to take on the full commitment of being a mentor.

According to Pam, Breanna has been a great role model for people at physical therapy.

"This young man was in (physical therapy) and he was really working him," Pam said. "He laid there and said 'I can't, it hurts'...then here comes Bre walking by oblivious to the whole thing with the young man and he looks and does a double take at her. He looks at the therapist and the therapist said 'look, that could be you walking'."

Breanna said how fast everything is moving has been "great" and the positive feedback is helping. She knows she doesn't have to focus too heavily on the future and is enjoying life as it comes.

"It makes it seem like everything will be fine," Breanna said. "That I will be able to do everything I used to do and be able to walk. I'm just doing what I have to do. I'm not perfect."

No matter what her career choice, Breanna said she just wants to help people.

A Benefit for Bre

From 2-10 p.m. Saturday, April 8, a benefit for Breanna will be held at the Confluence Center in Prescott. The night will be filled with a chicken dinner, live and silent auctions, a dance, raffles, and many other activities for children and adults to enjoy.

If you are interested in donating or receiving more information, email the Kinnemans at kinnemanbenefit@gmail.com or visit www.breannakinneman.com. There is still an active Gofundme page for Breanna with a goal of raising $30,000. They are currently at $25,640; donations can be sent to www.gofundme.com/breanna-kae-kinneman.

The family has received more than 100 donations for the auctions from the community and said the Prescott area has been "amazing" to their family.

"Something like this shows there are really good people out there," Breanna said.

The family plans on thanking everyone who's contributed and helped them in their time of need.

"She said 'Mom, how are we going to thank all these people?' because she personally wants to thank all these people," Pam said.

In the meantime, before any thank you is sent in the mail or handshakes are given, Breanna has a message for everyone out there who's helped, donated, or prayed for her.

"Thank you."